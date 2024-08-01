GNT expands Exberry portfolio of plant-based colors with fermentation technology
01 Aug 2024 --- GNT Group, the supplier of Exberry natural colors for food and beverages, is foraying into fermentation to broaden its plant-based color portfolio and innovate more sustainable solutions.
The company says producing colors through fermentation technologies will enable it to offer ingredients with improved functionality, ensuring efficiency and sustainable year-round production.
GNT will collaborate with Plume Biotechnology, a UK-based start-up focused on innovation in fermentation science and bioprocessing for natural colors.
Frederik Hoeck, GNT Group’s managing director, says: “Innovation has always been crucial to GNT, and we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers. As a family business, we understand the importance of acting responsibly and ensuring we are truly sustainable.”
“This partnership with Plume will help us add new, futureproof options to our plant-based Exberry portfolio.”
Thomas Burns, CEO at Plume Biotechnology, believes the “rapid evolution” of fermentation-based technologies offers “unprecedented opportunities” within the realms of natural colors. “Plume is passionate about translating these cutting-edge technological developments into healthy, exciting, and sustainable products for consumers.”
“In GNT, we have found the perfect strategic partner with a shared commitment to delivering excellent products while keeping sustainability at the heart of everything we do.”
The company’s current Exberry shade range comes in multiple formats for various applications, including confectionery, dairy, bakery, soft and alcoholic beverages, cereals, snacks, sauces, plant-based meat analogs, seafood and dairy. It uses physical processing methods such as chopping and boiling to create its color concentrates.
Sustainability moves
Incorporating fermentation into its technologies will help GNT diversify its portfolio of fruit, vegetables and plant-derived color solutions. In 2022, the company unveiled 17 targets to optimize its environmental and social impacts by the end of 2030.
Finn Rieken, strategy director at GNT Group, says: “In addition to promoting responsible agriculture and cutting emissions at our factories, we’re constantly exploring new options for highly sustainable colors that can deliver exceptional performance.
“We believe fermentation-based colors have huge potential to tick both those boxes. We are confident that working with Plume will allow us to deliver exciting new plant-based, sustainable solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.”
The global supplier published a sustainability report in 2023, which reported a 22% reduction in carbon emissions at its sites since 2020 and a 13% increase in water efficiency.
GNT recently presented an interactive “build-your-own rainbow snack bar” concept at IFT First in Chicago, US. Visitors could choose from five different savory, salty and sweet bases to build their snack, which contained different Exberry colors.