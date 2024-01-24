Plant-based evolution: Adventurous flavors, hybrid proteins and street food concepts inspire tastes and textures
24 Jan 2024 --- Plant-based eating has matured considerably into explorative eating experiences inspired by global menus, suppliers speaking to Food Ingredients First highlight. Mexican and Asian street food are prominent sources of inspiration for tasty new formats. Food innovators further point to commercial opportunities in scaling plant hybrids, such as those leveraging synergies with fermentation-derived and cell-based proteins.
Consumers are increasingly seeking global dishes and flavors, while both dining out and in, which plant-based recipes can be tailored toward, highlights John Stephanian, vice president, Global Culinary & Innovation at ADM. He affirms that the sustained appeal of plant proteins is creating space for more innovative cuisines that tantalize taste buds.
“Think plant-based variations of dim sum or deconstructed picadillo empanadas created with soy and pea proteins, along with beans and pulses, bursting with richness and notes of umami and spice. Plant-based alternatives to shawarma and beef suqaar appear in meal kits or ready meals, empowering consumers to make their own flavorful plant-based dishes at home.”
Street food-inspired NPD
Stephanian continues that snacking occasions also provide opportunities for “unique uses” of wholesome and plant-based ingredients. “For example, salsa macha, a Mexican-style chili oil made with chopped garlic, nuts and seeds, creates a delicious dippable format that brings in various plant-based ingredients, such as pepitas, sunflower seeds and more. Black bean chips make the perfect pairing for this spicy, smokey and nutty dip.”
Many adventurous flavor profiles have roots in street foods, he points out. “In Taiwan’s night markets, you’ll likely find yan su ji or spiced fried chicken bites. This crispy, hand-held snack usually has a five-spice flavor and is occasionally tossed with deep-fried Thai basil, which is helping push taste boundaries in North America and Europe for plant-based chicken bites and snacks alike.”
On the sweeter side, he notes plant-based frozen desserts are taking inspiration from rich, nutty black sesame ice cream, as well as the tropical and creamy notes of mango sticky rice. “These flavors and formats are elevating plant-based dairy alternatives, captivating daring flexitarian consumers.”
ADM’s research finds that the US, UK, Germany and Brazil report high consumption rates in specific plant-based categories (such as dairy alternatives), while China is more consistent across different plant-based segments.
“In these five countries, consumers are most motivated by health and nutrition when considering plant-based products. Improved taste and texture is also an important motivator and has moved up in motivation rankings versus three years ago,” Jacquelyn Schuh, Global Protein & Savory marketing director at ADM, tells us.
“Brands must ensure new plant-based product developments deliver on nutrition, taste and texture to capture consumers’ attention and inspire repeat purchases across regions.”
Capturing meaty colors with carrots
GNT Group, manufacturer of plant-based coloring solutions under the Exberry brand, highlights its most significant innovation in the plant-based space recently — the launch of the Exberry Compound Red range.
“It was created to allow red meat alternatives to change from a raw appearance to a cooked appearance when heated to replicate the experience of cooking real meat,” Theresa Wilms, technical sales manager, GNT Group, tells us.
“Crucially, it’s also a natural ingredient with no E numbers required. It’s made from black carrots and vegetable oil and contains a natural encapsulation that melts when the product is heated,” she explains.
“Once it melts, the pigments in the black carrot concentrate are released and create a realistic color shift. It’s a huge breakthrough for plant-based manufacturers who want to follow a clean label strategy.”
GNT creates its range of Exberry concentrates from edible fruits, vegetables and plants using physical processing methods such as chopping and boiling. They’re based on the concept of “coloring food with food” and support clean and clear label declarations without E numbers.
“It’s important to work with a knowledgeable color supplier who can assess these technical considerations at the outset and ensure a smooth process with optimal results. Plant-based recipes are often unique, but there are three main product category types based on the processing methods used,” says Wilms.
“These are mincing and mixing, emulsification, and high-moisture texturization,” she continues. “The differences in these processing methods can mean significant differences in heat requirements and they can also cause changes to pH values. Color selection therefore needs to be tailored to the specific project and recipes may need to be tweaked.”
Exberry products are touted as ideal because they don’t require E numbers and support clean and clear label declarations such as “carrot and beetroot concentrates.” “They’re also non-GMO, kosher and halal,” Wilms adds.
“We’ve developed the knowledge to help our customers create realistic alternatives to products including burgers, sausages, cold cuts, pate de foie gras, smoked salmon, tinned tuna, tuna steaks, shrimp and caviar, as well as providing colors for all types of dairy alternatives.”
Advances in enzyme tech
Foodology by Univar Solutions partners closely with Novozymes in offering innovative enzyme solutions for plant-based products. One new application is Vetera Probite, which is used to help bind plant proteins together by crosslinking amino acids.
“We believe this product offers the same bite that you would expect from a real meat patty. Many plant-based meat products on the market currently use methylcellulose for texture/bite, and Probite would allow producers and manufacturers to reduce or replace methylcellulose and other hydrocolloids,” chef Dylan Morton, culinary development specialist, Foodology by Univar Solutions, tells us.
“We will likely start to see more innovation in a variety of protein sources, getting away from workhorses like soy and pea, and into more innovative sources. Rice, fava, and lentil may see a rise in new product development.”
Soy, while still popular, is a major allergen in the US, Morton highlights. “So we expect companies may avoid new innovations with soy-based proteins. We may also see current products revamped to have a cleaner label and eliminate gum ingredients (guar, xanthan or locust bean) and methylcellulose as they are less familiar to consumers.”
Packing a pea protein punch
Building on its library of protein systems and over 30 distinct plant-based ingredients, ADM recently expanded its pea protein line to meet the demand for more protein options that deliver on taste, texture and nutrition.
“Grown, sourced and produced in North America and EMEA, our pea protein solutions leverage our regional capabilities to deliver locally sourced solutions, further helping brands stand out on product shelves to environmentally conscious shoppers,” details Schuh.
“Specifically, we launched our ProFam Pea 572 and 573, which are low sodium and support advancements in better-for-you, high-protein dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, extruded snacks and baked goods.”
ADM also extended its line to include AccelFlex Texture Systems with both soy and pea textured protein ingredients for snacks and bars, as well as meat alternatives and extensions.
“These systems’ draw on years of extrusion excellence — elevating the bite and chew of plant-based alternatives to chicken, beef, fish and more, delivering the proper functionality and texture for each one,” comments Schuh.
“Additionally, our launch of Arcon HM1 and HM2 functional soy protein concentrates is helping move the needle forward in whole muscle-like meat development.”
Opportunizing plant hybrids
One of the key pathways to success for the plant-based industry is achieving greater efficiency – with cost being the leading factor, Igor Parshin, global marketing manager, Plant Attitude at Givaudan, stresses.
“It is crucial to keep experimenting. In our recent white paper, released in collaboration with UC Berkeley, we cover ways to increase efficiency,” he notes.
“One of the suggestions (a ‘pathway’) from the white paper is introducing meat and plant hybrid proteins, which are combinations of plant-based and biotech ingredients (such as fermented protein or more long-term, cultivated lab-grown protein).”
Taking these approaches may open quite a few shortcuts to achieving greater efficiency, not only financially but also in terms of the taste and texture of the products, Parshin concedes. However, he affirms that “utilizing the best of both worlds” can enable new opportunities for innovation and better food experiences overall.
In November, Parshin was present at the Plant Based World Expo Europe representing Givaudan’s plant-based dairy innovations capabilities, which were presented in a soft serve ice cream innovation made with pea protein and coconut.
Schuh at ADM similarly backs the importance of manufacturers “leaning into” combinations of plant-based and animal-based proteins to stimulate consumer curiosity and adoption.
“Combinations of mainstream plant proteins (soy and pea) with emerging plant proteins such as chickpea and lupine, build consumer curiosity and adoption of these different plant-forward offerings,” she comments.
ADM’s research finds that when global plant-forward consumers were asked about technological advances, they expressed the most interest in trying plant-based products with novel plant-based ingredients, followed by hybrid alternative options (combinations of familiar and new technologies), then fermentation-derived sources and lastly, cell-based products.
