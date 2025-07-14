Kerry talks digital and natural solutions to mitigate global food waste crisis
Kerry is reshaping its food waste reduction strategies as consumers increasingly favor sustainability and value for money in products. By leveraging predictive modeling tools for meat and bakery shelf life and reformulating with shelf-stable ingredients, the company aims to support manufacturers in making “informed, data-driven decisions” that align with the surge in preference for sustainable and cost-effective solutions.
“Our research indicates that 91% of consumers are actively adopting new shopping habits to reduce food waste,” Renetta Cooper, business development director, Kerry (Ingredients and Flavors), tells Food Ingredients First.
“These habits include purchasing smaller quantities, diligently reading expiration dates before purchase, and even switching to brands that may offer more optimal pack sizes. This signals a clear consumer drive for products that offer both longevity and sensible portioning.”
The company’s “Left on the Shelf” research has identified four consumer groups with varying expectations — from budget-savvy to health-conscious, sustainability-driven, and clean label-led.
The findings highlight that there is “no one-size-fits-all approach,” enabling Kerry to guide manufacturers on key purchase drivers for food waste reduction.
To address this wide range of consumer, labeling, price point, and sustainability needs, Kerry is investing in science and developing predictive modeling tools to drive “more nimble shelf life research,” says Cooper.
“These tools allow us to deliver novel methods for precision shelf life optimization in various food products, including meat, directly impacting food waste.”
Digitalization for shelf life extension
Experts consider food waste to be deeply embedded in the food system. Over 13% of food is lost globally in the supply chain after harvest on farms and before the retail stages, according to the FAO.
“Millions of tons of food is thrown away each year, and this not only costs money but also wastes water, energy, labor, and contributes to CO2 emissions — resources that the world desperately needs,” says Cooper.
Kerry helps manufacturers understand the impact of food waste through its proprietary Food Waste Estimator tool, which enables them to estimate potential food waste reduction due to shelf-life extension. “This empowers manufacturers to make informed, data-driven decisions during initial product development and subsequent reformulation efforts.”
The company’s predictive modeling tools help forecast bacterial growth and “optimize preservation strategies.”
The Meat Safety Model helps “precisely analyze microbial growth” under various temperature, pH, and water activity parameters, while the Bakery Shelf-Life Model forecasts mold-free shelf life.
She emphasizes that these tools “eliminate guesswork, enhance food safety decision-making, streamline recipe formulation, and significantly reduce the need for costly physical trials.”
Upcycled and natural solutions
As the industry advances toward more sustainable food systems, Kerry is also tapping natural preservation to meet its evolving nutrition and safety demands.
Kerry’s research indicates that 82% of consumers find natural preservatives “acceptable,” and 54% consider them a safer choice for their personal health, notes Cooper.
“This preference aligns perfectly with the increasing consumer demand for ‘clean and simple’ products, as highlighted in Kerry’s 2025 Taste Trends, as consumers deliberately look to familiar, understandable ingredients.”
She cites the example of the company’s investment in Fleischmann’s Vinegar, a US-based vinegar and natural specialty ingredient producer, and the addition of “natural cure, natural fermentates, and acerola cherry powder” to its portfolio.
“These natural solutions help to lower pH or provide inherent antimicrobial effects, thereby extending the period a product remains fresh, safe, and appealing to consumers, all without negatively impacting its desirable taste or texture.”
Additionally, Kerry is also exploring upcycled ingredients to support sustainable food systems.
“Our methodical approach begins with a rigorous review of technical viability — meticulously assessing the nutritional profile, functional properties, and critical safety of potential upcycled inputs,” says Cooper.
Once proven, the company evaluates commercial feasibility, considering scalability, cost-effectiveness, and consumer trends, before advancing to product development.
Balancing visual appeal, price and shelf life
While extending product shelf life, Kerry also aims to help manufacturers leave “no or no significant impact on the taste, texture, or appearance of the food product,” says Cooper.
She adds that a focus on visual appeal, price sensitivity, and shelf life is important for consumer acceptance of more sustainable or alternative food products.
“A key strategy involves reformulating products to incorporate shelf-stable ingredients that not only extend product life but also reduce waste during manufacturing and transportation. This helps minimize spoilage and loss across the value chain.”
“In many cases, an increased shelf life significantly reduces returns or allows for better distribution, meaning that while ingredient costs may initially be higher, the overall product cost is reduced, minimizing the impact on consumer price sensitivity.”
The company also uses consumer insights to guide design choices, ensuring sustainable products remain accessible and appealing, she adds.
Call for collaboration
As food waste management innovations evolve, Cooper emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts among academia, universities, start-ups, and suppliers to address “complex challenges like food waste.”
“By actively making food safety knowledge more accessible and forging robust industry partnerships, we can collectively help manufacturers proactively address potential threats, thereby ensuring that new and emerging products can be tested and validated efficiently and reliably.”
She also urges that strong partnerships are “critically needed” to drive meaningful reductions in prevalent foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli.
“Such collaborations will significantly enhance global food safety and further reduce waste caused by contamination.”