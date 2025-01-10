Above Food VP: How regenerative agriculture represents the “future of food”
Regenerative agriculture is gaining traction among consumers looking for foods that uphold environmental standards. Products formulated using these methods reduce chemical inputs, optimize water and energy use and sequester atmospheric carbon, Martin Williams, Above Food’s co-founder and VP of consumer products, tells Food Ingredients First.
“At the same time, regenerative protocols can produce more nutrient-dense, higher-quality ingredients that appeal to health-conscious shoppers seeking higher-quality foods,” he shares.
Demand for regeneratively produced foods is increasing as awareness of its benefits grows, alongside the rising demand for high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients suitable for clean label and premium products. This is also reflected in Innova Market Insights’ new product launch research, which indicates that 0.2% of total new products launched between 2019 and 2024 included a regenerative agriculture claim with a CAGR of 72%.
“We’re seeing this growth in both finished consumer packaged goods and within the functional and specialty ingredients sectors for pet and human food products alike,” states Williams.
Regenerative practices also help enhance the nutritional value of meats, such as improving the fatty acid ratios and phytochemical content in turkey.
global partnerships. There are also increasing calls for public-private partnerships to restore agricultural ecosystems. Moreover, industry heavyweight Mars, Incorporated recently partnered with ADM and Cargill to support regenerative agriculture practices across pet nutrition operations in Europe.The growing demand for regenerative agriculture is prompting major F&B players to make significant strides in supporting the practice through
“Seed to fork”
Calling itself the “regenerative ingredient company,” Above Food is a vertically integrated supplier of plant-based specialty ingredients. It collaborates directly with farmers to implement regenerative practices to bring these ingredients to market via its fully vertically integrated value chain from “seed to fork.”
“Above Food partners with farmers to implement tailored regenerative practices designed to improve soil health and deliver higher-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients. This includes no-till or light tillage, cover cropping, crop rotation, and biological soil inputs, which reduce chemical reliance, optimize water use and sequester carbon,” explains Williams.
“By developing and auditing these protocols, Above Food supports farmers in meeting their environmental and production goals. The result is a more resilient supply chain, increased yields, reduced costs and more sustainable farming operations over the long term.”
Some of the company’s regeneratively grown products that “meet modern food needs” include specialty grains, pulses, legumes and plant-based proteins and protein concentrates for alternative food products.
“We also produce functional flours and related inputs for gluten-free and specialty baking,” he adds.
The company has developed a range of “specialty ingredients” that leverage its proprietary food technology and novel manufacturing platforms to create differentiated formulations that address functional and sensorial food challenges. These include platforms for oats, quinoa, chickpea, multi-pulse and pet ingredients.
Above Food’s recent ingredient-focused business moves include the US$34 million acquisition of the US-based Specialty Crop Food Ingredient Division of The Redwood Group last year and the merger with Bite Acquisition in 2023.
Supply chain custody
Williams also explains how completely controlling the supply chain can help manufacturers ensure quality while partnering with farmers.
“Maintaining full custody of the supply chain ensures traceability and accountability at every step, enabling brands to uphold rigorous standards for quality, sustainability and food safety while mitigating the risk of contamination and mishandling that can lead to foodborne illnesses,” he notes.
“This approach further allows brands to collaborate directly with growers and processors to refine practices and create premium, value-added ingredients that support nutritional and health objectives.”
Sustainability and product quality improvements can help companies meet the growing consumer demand for transparency, which Williams believes can “build trust and strengthen brand loyalty, providing a competitive edge in today’s marketplace.”
Reconnecting with the origins
Williams predicts that regenerative practices within the food industry will continue to expand as consumers increasingly understand its wide-ranging benefits and demand for sustainable, high-quality ingredients grows.
“Transparency will become a foundational standard, driven by innovations such as lot coding and digital traceability tools that provide consumers with detailed insights into the origins of their food. Brands that embrace regenerative agriculture will build trust, loyalty and differentiation in the market and, consequently, be able to command premium pricing to reflect increased food quality.”
Further, as these practices scale, “ecosystems will be restored, food security will improve and healthier, more sustainable options will become more widely available.”
“The future of food lies in creating resilient, transparent supply chains that reconnect consumers with the origins of the food they eat. And as this becomes the standard, businesses prioritizing these principles will flourish and ultimately build the foundation for a more sustainable and nutritious food supply.”