ThreoTech talks functional F&B applications for brain-boosting Magtein following EU novel food approval
Following an application by North American ingredient supplier AIDP, the EU has officially authorized the use of magnesium L-threonate as a novel food. This marks a significant development in offering a new and highly bioavailable option for magnesium supplementation and functional F&B.
It is marketed under the tradename Magtein and is championed to have a range of clinically proven benefits.
In addition, the five-year period of exclusivity granted to AIDP and its licensee, ThreoTech, offers added reassurance to consumers, manufacturers and brands that the magnesium L-threonate sourced through ThreoTech is guaranteed to be safe, authentic and high-quality.
Laurentia Guesman, director of brand management at ThreoTech, details how this approval opens the door for Magtein to be used in a broad range of solutions and how it’s poised to boost brain health.
“Magtein can be formulated into a variety of delivery systems, including beverages, powder mixes, gummies, gels, tinctures, tablets, capsules as well as functional food applications. It is highly stable, even under high heat, in protein solutions, and in low pH environments,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Additionally, it is highly soluble and has a neutral taste, making it versatile in many flavor profiles. Magtein serves consumer groups of all ages, making delivery system versatility a unique formulation proposition for product developers.”
“Magtein is a highly bioavailable form of magnesium that clinical evidence shows can readily cross the blood-brain barrier. As the brain is the epicenter for many health conditions, Magtein has further human clinical data in the areas of memory, executive function, quickness of recall, mood and sleep.”
Clinically-proven benefits
Ensuring the proper form is an important factor when choosing a magnesium product, Guesman flags. Many products contain magnesium forms with low bioavailability, which have minimal benefit and can cause unwanted digestive discomfort. Furthermore, water solubility is an important factor when formulating magnesium products, she notes.
Research demonstrates that Magtein effectively delivers magnesium directly into brain neurons, with L-threonate enhancing magnesium’s uptake, helping to replenish magnesium levels within the brain.
“This active transport mechanism is unique to magnesium L-threonate providing consumers effectiveness they can feel. Extensive human clinical research supports its benefits, including enhanced memory, improved focus, mood balance and better sleep. As the global licensor and enforcement of IP, ThreoTech remains committed to promotion and development of Magtein with studies currently ongoing and additional planned in the pipeline,” Guesman continues.
In the last few years, the brain health segment has diversified and expanded into a broader category of mental health, which includes memory and focus, mood and stress and even sleep.
Guesman highlights how, as this segment broadens, older populations gravitate toward memory and focus, while the younger demographic gravitates toward products for mood and stress.
“As the brain is the control center for many vital functions and mental health feelings, younger consumers are looking to incorporate these products to address more immediate concerns versus long-term concerns. Our Magtein product has been clinically supported to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and improve executive function by restoring synapse density.”
“A recent study also supports its effectiveness in mood, productivity and sleep. This finding shows the interconnectivity between brain health and mental health.”
Preventing unauthorized use
ThreoTech is using the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills to pursue companies in the EU that infringe the exclusivity granted by the novel food approval.
Protecting Magtein’s IP and exclusivity period remains one of the top priorities at ThreoTech, stresses Guesman.
“To this end, we are happy to partner with Herbert Smith Freehills to aid in enforcement of both our patents and Novel Food exclusivity period. As the exclusive licensor of Magtein, ThreoTech operates under full transparency with our distribution network partners and authorized licensees of Magtein to ensure compliance.”
“This transparency helps to promote consumer safety in ensuring properly registered and approved Magtein magnesium L-threonate availability on the market.”