Mars signs multi-year partnerships with ADM and Cargill to drive climate-smart agriculture
Mars, Incorporated has partnered with major suppliers, including ADM and Cargill, to support regenerative agriculture practices across its pet nutrition operations in Europe.
The multiyear collaborations aim to enable farmers in Poland, Hungary and the UK to adopt regenerative farming practices, such as crop rotation, minimal tillage and cover crops. Participating farmers will be able to receive training and invest in new methods while building know-how and confidence as barriers to adoption are reduced.
Potential benefits of the program include increased yields, lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through reduction and carbon sequestration, better water quality and improved soil health and biodiversity. The company notes that these benefits could strengthen local economies.
“Businesses like ours play a key role in securing a sustainable future for pet food. Healthy soil is the backbone of a resilient food system. Through these partnerships, we’re playing our part in driving regenerative agriculture practices across Europe, restoring soil health, cutting carbon and building a stronger and more sustainable supply chain for farmers and future generations of pets and pet parents,” says Deri Watkins, regional president, Mars Pet Nutrition Europe.
Driving the uptake of regenerative agriculture across its supply chain contributes to the company’s Scope 3 carbon reductions under the Mars Net Zero Roadmap.
Mars plans to track the results of these projects with measurement, reporting and verification systems that can improve transparency.
Targeting soil health and GHG emissions
Through the company’s partnership with Cargill, farmers in Poland will receive payments for carbon sequestered through regenerative practices.
The RegenConnect program aims to enhance soil health across 4,600 hectares in the country from 2024 to 2026. Support services include on-the-spot agronomic assistance in optimizing crop rotations, covering crops and using machinery.
US multinational ADM’s partnership with Mars will run through 2028. The collaboration is dedicated to soil health, carbon sequestration and erosion reduction. The program will financially incentivize farmers to implement regenerative agriculture across 4,000 hectares of wheat crops.