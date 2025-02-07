WUR develops physics-guided method to reduce sugar and fat in baked goods without texture loss
A study by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) has developed a method to reduce sugar and fat in cakes by 30% while maintaining sensory characteristics.
Reducing sugar and fat in baked goods often affects texture and flavor. The research outlines a formulation strategy that adjusts water-sugar mixture properties and replaces fat with dietary fibers to maintain structure and consistency.
Scientific basis for reformulation
The study applied several physicochemical principles:
- Volumetric density of hydrogen bonds — affects protein denaturation and starch gelatinization.
- Molar volume density of hydroxyl groups — governs starch pasting properties.
- Flory-Huggins water interaction parameter — regulates sugar mixture hygroscopic behavior.
- Volume fraction of flour — contributes to structure and texture.
These factors were tested against phase transitions, batter rheology, and final cake properties. Results indicated that hydrogen bonds influenced phase transitions and batter behavior, while all parameters combined contributed to the texture of the finished product.
Consumer sensory tests indicated that sweetness, softness, and moistness remained consistent with conventional recipes.
The study was part of the Public-Private Partnership LowCallFood initiative, which is expanding the method to incorporate protein- and fiber-rich ingredients from plant sources.
Sugar reduction
Recently, we spoke to Cargill’s bakery marketing manager, Ellie van der Burg, to discuss how the F&B giant is reformulating its bakery products to better align with the Nutri-Score labeling system.
Nutri-Score was first conceived in France and offers a traffic light labeling scale for F&B products, indicating relative nutritional content. The scale runs from A (dark green), representing the healthiest choices, to E (red), indicating the least healthy options.
Van der Burg explained how Cargill achieved an 85% sugar reduction, low sodium, and high fiber in its brownie products. The company’s internal R&D and sensory experts validated the options, and consumer tests confirmed the product’s acceptance.
She pinned success in this area on several key factors: a broad portfolio of ingredients to enable improved nutritional reformulation, deep technical expertise on ingredient functionality and application, holistic application expertise from concept to commercialization, and sensory insights to ensure products meet consumer expectations for taste, texture, and overall enjoyment.