UK bolsters Ukrainian grain supply to Syria with enhanced financial support
The UK is providing £3 million (US$3.7 million) to enable the delivery of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria. The move is planned with the World Food Programme and is expected to offer a “lifeline” to vulnerable groups in Syria.
UK authorities allege that Russia supplied grains to the Assad regime to “buy favor,” leaving the Syrian state with a costly debt. They add that the Kremlin likely used produce from occupied Ukrainian territories, with estimates that Russia is taking 4.3 million metric tons of grain each year from Ukraine. The stolen grains are reportedly relabelled and sold ahead.
Russia has been accused of attacking Ukraine’s ports and ships in the Black Sea, which has caused significant delays in the movement of vital food and aid to the Global South. This has increased food and fuel prices globally, as Ukraine is among the world’s largest grain exporters.
The new funding falls within a broader program that will provide Ukraine with £55 million (US$69 million) to renew and secure its economy. Of this funding, £17 million (US$21 million) will be invested in developing resilient, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions.
Foreign secretary David Lammy met Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, on a visit to the Ukrainian capital beginning this week. During the meeting, he underscored the UK’s “unbreakable” support for Ukraine.
“We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond, with our long-term relationship cemented by the 100 Year Partnership,” says Lammy.
“We believe in building for the future between our two countries, as well as supporting Ukraine in the present, as Russia’s barbaric and relentless attacks on vital infrastructure, communities, and businesses continue. That is why we are announcing more support for innovation in Ukraine, to rebuild a more resilient and sustainable society for years to come.”
“Delivering change at home, against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile world, means we must bolster the resilience of our partners.”
The UK’s financial support comes after it launched a grain verification scheme to track stolen grain from the occupied areas of Ukraine as part of the landmark partnership. The scheme aims to support food security in the region.
The scheme was developed after Kyiv called on G7 countries to help trace the snatched grain. The 100-year partnership between the two countries will span defense and non-military areas, including agriculture and agri-tech.