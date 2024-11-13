“Wildly inventive” flavors to dominate in 2025 as “swicy” & nostalgic tastes drive innovation
Imaginative and playful, limited-edition, sweet heat and nostalgic flavors are all expected to be at the forefront of taste innovation in the forthcoming year. In line with Innova Market Insights’ number three trend for 2025, “Flavors — Wildly Inventive,” creativity and excitement in product innovation are expected to take center stage.
Over half of global consumers are interested in trying flavor fusions and 37% follow viral F&B trends on social media, says Innova. In a crowded market, brands can stand out by delivering the “wow” factor and surprising consumers with fun and indulgent experiences.
According to Innova, 43% of consumers globally are “looking for crazy creations that provide the ultimate indulgent experience.” Further data suggests that global consumers are most interested in dessert mash-ups (36% of consumers), snack and main course mash-ups (32%) and savory and sweet mash-ups (32%).
Food Ingredients First speaks with key flavor suppliers, who share their insights on the flavor trends that are expected to shape F&B in the months ahead.
Safeguarding future flavors
Alice Pairault, project leader of global portfolio management at Silesia, outlines that sustainability in flavor solutions will play a key role. “It is no longer just a trend — it’s a responsibility.”
“We believe the future lies in non-natural flavors, not just as an industry movement, but as a sustainable solution. At Silesia, we offer a diverse portfolio of both natural and non-natural flavors, crafted with creativity and precision, ensuring that our customers can enjoy great taste without compromising on quality and the future of our planet.”
Pairault highlights how inspiration from natural sources plays a key role in this. “Nature has always been our greatest inspiration, but as its resources become increasingly limited, we face a profound responsibility to safeguard its essence. At Silesia, we don’t want to just create flavors — we protect and preserve the very concept of taste,” she enthuses.
“From sourcing food samples across the globe to carefully analyzing each one, we pour our passion into every step. Our goal is to capture the richness of the natural world, delivering flavors that not only enhance the taste of food and beverages but also evoke a sense of a ‘natural boost.’”
Mocktail flavors
Meanwhile, Megan Byrnes, marketing manager at Gold Coast Ingredients, highlights how mocktail flavors are an area to watch. “The mocktail flavor trend started with classic flavors like margarita and pina colada. Today, mocktail flavors are evolving with new flavors like Mai Tai, espresso martini, strawberry daiquiri, mango margarita, peach bellini and blueberry mojito.”
She shares that mocktail flavors are expanding across the industry, with innovation in products such as nutraceutical drinks, supplements, baked goods, confectionery and dairy.
LTO and seasonal tastes
Imaginative flavors can be colorful, bold and creative. They are often also limited-edition offerings or limited-time offers (LTOs).
“As companies innovate rapidly, there has been an increase in limited-edition and seasonal flavors to promote consumer interest and quick purchases. Seasonal flavors are also evolving. For example, consumers now anticipate new pumpkin spice, gingerbread and peppermint-flavored products to return during the autumn and winter months. Companies are introducing more seasonal flavor fusions like caramel pumpkin spice, gingerbread latte and peppermint bark brownie,” explains Byrnes.
Paola Bassi, marketing director of Europe at Synergy Flavours, agrees that each year, the market experiences surges in demand for specific flavors that are seasonally trending.
“Established autumnal flavors such as gingerbread, pumpkin spice and carrot cake will remain popular. However, we expect to see more seasonal twists with flavors such as lavender, spiced plum, blackberry and maple growing in popularity.”
“As we approach the colder months, we could see innovation in products such as lavender-infused hot chocolates, or autumnal fruit-inspired products like spiced-plum and blackberry yogurts,” she continues.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Zhou, global product marketing, senior director, Flavors at ADM, adds that indulgent sweet brown tonalities such as coffee, toffee, hazelnut, browned butter, maple and cinnamon are often “fondly associated” with autumn and winter months.
Consumers are increasingly attracted to limited-edition offers that capture the essence of each season. In line with this, Lionel Hitchen is noticing the growing prominence of maple flavor in various products. “Its rich, warm profile is perfectly suited to autumn and winter offerings, adding depth and complexity to sweet and savory applications,” says Becca Godber, applications manager.
Hot, “swicy” and beyond
Sweet heat flavors continue to show up in new products, mentions Byrnes at Gold Coast.
“Flavors such as hot honey, sweet chili, mango chili, jalapeno lime, sweet & spicy, and pineapple chili continue to enter more categories from sauces to beverages and confectionery. Companies are exploring new sweet heat flavors like peach habanero, watermelon chili, and blueberry ghost pepper.”
Gold Coast predicts this trend will continue as companies innovate with specific hot peppers like ghost pepper, ancho chili, habanero and the very popular jalapeno pepper.
Kamila Gierut, marketing manager at Lucta US, also tells us that bold, complex and contrasting flavor combinations continue to gain traction, evolving beyond the popular sweet heat trend.
“While profiles like hot honey and mango habanero remain strong, the industry is shifting toward more intricate pairings that balance sweet, savory and umami elements.”
“For instance, a combination like spiced caramel with miso brings depth and complexity, offering a layered sensory experience that appeals to consumers seeking more adventurous flavor profiles. Additionally, unexpected contrasts such as sour and smoky are gaining momentum, with examples like tamarind with chipotle or yuzu with black garlic delivering both intrigue and memorable impact. These combinations not only engage the senses but also present opportunities for product differentiation,” Gierut shares.
Meanwhile, Becca Godber, applications manager at Lionel Hitchen, says the rise in “swicy” is continuing across all market sectors.
“Spices and flavors from regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America are gaining popularity,” adds Fran Padgham, marketing manager at Lionel Hitchen.
“The blending of unexpected flavors is gaining traction, with combinations that challenge traditional profiles. This includes innovative pairings of sweet with savory or the introduction of new ingredients that create bold taste experiences.”
Recent trends show that consumers are increasingly open to new gastronomic experiences, fusing unconventional flavor profiles, particularly Asian flavors, which continue to enrich the culinary landscape.
Lionel Hitchen is seeing an exciting rise in creative flavor combinations, largely driven by social media trends.
“We’re listening closely to consumer preferences and translating them into authentic and exciting combinations, such as tequila lime shot for crisps and ice cream or mango and black pepper or peach and habanero beverages,” says Anne Wiziack, marketing executive at Lionel Hitchen.
Nostalgic tastes
Another trending sector is nostalgic flavors, including cereal flavors, candy flavors and dessert flavors.
“Some of the most popular nostalgic flavors we see are fruity cereal flavor and gummy candy flavors like gummy bears, gummy worms, peach rings and rainbow candy,” says Byrnes.
“We are also still seeing new products being introduced with orange creamsicle, raspberry creamsicle, patriotic popsicles, and strawberry shortcake flavors. Nostalgic flavors are a sector that we think will keep growing into 2025 and beyond as products and flavors age,” she underscores.
ADM’s Zhou comments that in a world full of technology-enabled and scientifically informed F&B choices, the trends toward flavors that evoke a purely human response will rise.
“With the power to call up memories and emotions, flavors are reflecting basic and complex human desires amidst a rapidly changing world. We’re calling this ‘the new human nature,’ representing innovative ways to connect more meaningfully with consumers through a range of taste profiles.”
“Revised classics, such as raspberry rose or tart cherry and white tea jam, are also appreciated by consumers of all ages,” adds Zhou.
Food and flavors of the future
Moving into 2025, flavor profiles will incorporate the past and forge bravely into the future of F&B to bring the human experience to life in unexpected and joyful ways.
“As chefs and flavorists continue to play with their food, we may see combinations and contrasts of highbrow executions with lowbrow flavor profiles and vice versa. Think chicken nuggets topped with caviar or white truffle ramen as examples of experimentation that not only entertain our taste buds but also inspire further human exploration of new tastes,” notes Zhou.
Shamira Fernandes, director of Savory Creations at Lucta US, describes the future of flavor innovation as exciting. “Taste will continue to be the main driver of consumer preference and flavor choice. Innovation will be key, focusing on delivering bold, memorable flavors.”
Meanwhile, Lionel Hitchen’s Wiziack, says: “As we look ahead to 2025, we anticipate a landscape rich in fantasy flavors, botanical and floral flavors, as well as bold combinations and cultural fusions.”