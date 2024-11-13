Cargill advances regenerative agriculture efforts with increased farmer involvement
Cargill’s regenerative agriculture program has exceeded one million enrolled acres for the 2025 US planting season, with more than 40% of returning farmers adding new acres for next year. The move bolsters the company to support farmers in adopting regenerative agriculture practices for a “more sustainable, food-secure world.”
The Cargill RegenConnect program provides farmers with the tools, resources and incentives to practice regenerative agriculture, such as low till, no-till and cover cropping. These methods can help improve soil health, increase water retention, sequester carbon and enhance biodiversity, underscores Cargill.
The initiative includes region-specific programs and partnerships to help farmers access solutions and technical support tailored to their local growing conditions.
“Every farm faces its own set of unique operating conditions and successful adoption requires localized solutions. We meet farmers where they are, providing them the agronomic and technical support they need,” says Brooke Hokana Hansen, sustainability director for Cargill’s North American Agriculture and Trading business.
“To fully unlock the potential of regenerative agriculture, collaboration is essential. Farmers, policymakers and food companies must work together to scale these practices and support a more resilient, secure food system.”
COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where advocates are calling for a global Plant Based Treaty.The shift to regenerative agriculture owing to the adverse impact of monoculture-based arable farming is also a topic of discussion at the ongoing
Supporting global agriculture
Cargill says it aims to scale regenerative agricultural practices and make them commonplace across its global supply chains, which it also highlighted in its 2024 Impact Report.
Nearly 1500 farmers are enrolled in the US program and receive “dedicated agronomist support, one-year contracts, payments for carbon sequestered and choice of regenerative practices to adopt,” notes Cargill.
“This flexible approach helps farmers find the methods that work best for their operation as they transition.”
Cargill RegenConnect is currently operating in 24 US states. Additionally, Cargill has expanded regenerative agriculture in Canada, Australia, Brazil and Europe through its programs.
Agroforestry, cattle grazing management, farmer training and research are some of the regenerative agriculture initiatives the company has introduced in over 15 countries.
Another F&B giant advancing regenerative farming is PepsiCo, which has partnered with Practical Farmers of Iowa to support new generations of farmers in North America, as reported by Food Ingredients First last week. The company says it supported over 5,500 farmers in 2023 in adopting regenerative practices, covering 1.8 million acres globally.