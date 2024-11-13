Barentz eyes EU market expansion with French distributor integration
Unipex Solutions France is integrating within Barentz, a global life science ingredients distributor, in a “major strategic turning point” for the company. The move aims to strengthen Barentz’s presence in France and will rename Unipex Solutions as Barentz France SAS.
“The name change in no way alters product quality or raw material flows, but opens the door to an enriched offering thanks to enhanced sourcing capabilities, with solid bases in Asia,” underscores Barentz.
Barentz France SAS will be headquartered in La Défense, France. The company will maintain and develop its activities at sites in Tours, Nanterre and Angers, to “reinforce its territorial coverage.”
“A complete rebranding in the Barentz colors will be launched shortly,” states the Netherlands-headquartered firm.
Maintaining local presence
Barentz operates in Europe and North America and has a turnover of approximately €2.4 billion (US$2.54 billion), says the company.
Barentz sources branded specialty ingredients from global manufacturers and its ingredient experts provide technical support, including pre-mixing, blending, ingredient formulation and ingredient testing, from its customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
The integration within Barentz will allow Barentz France SAS to benefit from the strength of the global group while maintaining a “strong local presence.”
The new French team will incorporate Barentz’s global resources, which are expected to strengthen its ability to offer a broader range of sustainable ingredients and tailor-made solutions to meet specific customer needs.
Earlier this year, the company inked a new distribution partnership with CrushDynamics, which specializes in advanced fermentation technology and upcycled ingredients.
The collaboration targeted using CrushDynamics’ proprietary ingredients to enhance customer flavor profiles, nutritional value and sustainability.