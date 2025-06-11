Ardent Mills’ wheat-based cocoa substitute targets cost cuts amid supply instability
Ardent Mills has unveiled a single-ingredient, wheat-based alternative to cocoa powder to help the industry stay ahead of rising cocoa prices and ongoing supply chain instability. The ingredient, Cocoa Replace, can offer up to 25% cocoa powder replacement in baked goods like cakes, brownies, cookies, and muffins.
With cocoa prices up nearly 400% over the past decade, Cocoa Replace aims to provide manufacturers with a practical solution that supports cost control and ingredient transparency.
Sergio Machado, senior director of research development and applications at Ardent Mills, tells Food Ingredients First that climate change, ongoing geopolitical instability, and labor shortages have created volatility in cocoa supply and price.
“We heard consistently from our customers, especially in the bakery and snack sectors, that cocoa’s increasing cost and unstable supply were putting real pressure on their formulations and margins.”
“At the same time, there was a clear desire for ingredient solutions that didn’t compromise product quality or clean label integrity. Cocoa Replace was developed directly in response to these challenges, providing a cost-effective, single-ingredient alternative that delivers on overall sensory experience,” he adds.
Why wheat?
Machado tells us the company opted for a wheat-based cocoa substitute because of its versatility, presence in baked goods, and ability to align with clean label preferences.
“As a core ingredient already present in many bakery and snack formulations, wheat makes Cocoa Replace a simple solution for manufacturers, often with minimal to no changes in labeling, while still delivering the sensory experience consumers expect from cocoa-containing products.”
According to the company’s sensory test data, Cocoa Replace closely mimics cocoa’s color, texture, and aroma and maintains the product’s flavor and performance.
“Cocoa Replace is made from specially processed wheat flour that helps create a color and flavor profile similar to cocoa. This proprietary process is key to unlocking the sensory experience of traditional cocoa powder in baked goods,” explains Machado.
The team “tolerance tested” the ingredient to ensure consistent performance despite various stress factors that may surface in bakery operations.
Getting the formulation right
Machado flags that the Colorado, US-based flour-milling and ingredient firm also faced some challenges in creating a wheat-based product that could closely match cocoa’s “rich sensory characteristics” while remaining simple and label-friendly.
“Through extensive R&D and proprietary technology, we were able to develop a solution that hits the mark both functionally and sensorially, without requiring complex blends or additives.”
Since Cocoa Replace is a single-ingredient product made from wheat, he believes it is a strong solution for brands prioritizing label transparency and “fewer, simpler” ingredients. This can support their clean label claims without compromising taste or quality.
Beyond partial substitution
Machado tells us that Cocoa Replace isn’t intended to “fully replace” cocoa and offers manufacturers a smart way to reduce dependence on an increasingly volatile commodity like cocoa.
Biospringer, Bunge, and Compound Foods are also reducing their reliance on cocoa by using fermentation and exploring shea-based cocoa butter equivalents.Meanwhile, companies such as
In the future, Machado expects cocoa alternatives to evolve beyond partial substitution.
“We’re actively exploring how to expand the use of Cocoa Replace across a broader range of applications and further refine its sensory attributes. Our goal is to give food producers more flexible, resilient options that meet rising consumer expectations and evolving formulation challenges.”
Ardent Mills is also expanding its ingredient innovations to replace other food ingredients such as eggs, with “Egg Replace” — a chickpea-based, one-to-one egg replacer product.
“We’re continually evaluating market pressures and customer needs, with an eye toward developing more single-ingredient, label-friendly alternatives that help brands navigate volatility without compromising quality or simplicity,” he concludes.