Reducing cocoa reliance: Biospringer taps yeast-based alternative amid price hikes
Biospringer by Lesaffre has developed yeast-based ingredients using fermentation to help chocolate manufacturers reduce cocoa powder in formulations as the industry continues to navigate the ongoing cocoa crisis that has driven its prices to record highs. The innovation aims to replicate cocoa’s sensory attributes to offer manufacturers a sustainable alternative.
Food manufacturers are responding to the price surge by actively exploring ways to “reduce their dependence on cocoa while preserving the taste, texture, and overall quality that consumers expect,” Jatin Sharma, global head of Customer Innovation & Marketing at Biospringer by Lesaffre, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Given cocoa’s crucial role in delivering characteristic bitterness, roasted notes, and mouthfeel, this requires a careful and innovative approach.”
He points to four main strategies manufacturers harness: shrinkflation, recipe reformulation, product diversification, and price increases.
Shrinkflation involves reducing product size or weight while maintaining the same retail price, while reformulation includes decreasing cocoa content by incorporating alternative ingredients, such as plant-based substitutes or yeast-derived components that “replicate the cocoa’s sensory properties,” he explains.
Manufacturers are also expanding product portfolios by introducing non-chocolate options or filled products, and moving into adjacent snack categories to reduce dependency on “cocoa-intensive products.”
Eyeing cocoa substitution costs
Another strategy is increasing prices, Sharma points out. Manufacturers are “carefully implementing retail price adjustments, supported by transparent consumer communication” to maintain consumer trust and minimize negative perception.
If they decide to substitute a portion of cocoa powder with solutions like Biospringer by Lesaffre’s yeast-derived Springer Signature ingredients, the cost implications vary. This is based on factors such as the initial cocoa content in the recipe, the current cost of cocoa, the desired level of cocoa reduction, and the choice of alternative bulking ingredients, he explains.
“Given the volatility and recent upward trends in cocoa prices, Springer Signature ingredients offer a cost-effective solution, as they are used at much lower dosages compared to cocoa. This allows manufacturers to achieve potential cost savings, depending on the overall reformulation strategy.”
“Ultimately, the impact on the final price will depend not only on the use of our ingredients but also on the complete recipe and formulation adjustments. At our Biospringer Culinary centers, we have tried and tested various formulations aimed at achieving cocoa reduction ranging from 10% to 50%.”
Overcoming cocoa reduction challenges
Besides managing cost, the loss of authentic taste, changes in color, texture, and increased off-notes also challenge formulators, John-Patrick Sharpe, global food application specialist at Biospringer by Lesaffre, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Biospringer’s Springer Signature range helps preserve and even bring out the roasted, caramelized notes of cocoa, while maintaining a rich color and smooth mouthfeel. Our solutions are heat-resistant, freeze-thaw stable, 100% water-soluble, and effective at low dosages, ensuring minimal impact on formulation.”
The company claims the ingredients maintain stability under high-temperature baking and freezing, and help reduce undesirable notes that may arise with cocoa reduction, through taste modulation and flavor masking.
The firm also targets off-notes with its Springer Mask range and improved mouthfeel through its Springer Cocoon range.
Tapping fermentation
Biospringer by Lesaffre uses fermentation to develop its yeast-derived ingredients, with the general production process of yeast extract starting from fresh yeast, says Sharpe.
“The yeast strain, selected to meet the customer’s final use, will then grow, nourished by a sugar source. To optimize the growth rate of the yeast, temperature and oxygen levels are closely monitored.”
The result of the fermentation is called “yeast cream,” which then undergoes breakage. This step induces solubilization of the cell content and “allows the selection of tasty components.”
“Finally, the last step is called the separation. Centrifugation allows the separation of cell walls from tasty components and nutrients obtained during the breakage. This centrifugation ends with a flavorful solution where organoleptic properties and qualities of the products are all preserved,” he explains.
A sustainable alternative
As formulators eye chocolate’s “next chapter,” ingredients that balance fluctuating cocoa supply continue to demand constant R&D and innovation focus.
Sharma emphasizes that chocolate manufacturers must innovate to reduce their reliance on traditional cocoa as consumers place more emphasis on sustainability, clean labels, and natural ingredients. However, they still need to deliver the “rich flavors and natural qualities” consumers expect.
“Springer Signature ingredients offer an ideal solution, providing a sustainable alternative to cocoa without compromising taste or flavor,” he concludes.