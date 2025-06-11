New frontiers in gut health: Functional fibers, new regulation and weight loss drugs drive innovation
As demand for holistic wellness continues to soar, the food and beverage industry is seeing a surge of innovation in gut health. With consumers increasingly aware of the scientific links between digestive well-being and immunity, mental health, and muscle function, brands are investing heavily in next-generation gut-friendly ingredients.
This is not limited to supplements. Gut health is rapidly becoming a core functionality across mainstream food categories, from dairy and snacks to beverages and bakery.
Food Ingredients First speaks with experts from FrieslandCampina Ingredients, ADM, Sensus, and Probi to explore the technological and scientific frontiers driving the category.
Fermentation, fibers and functional formats
Sophie Zillinger Molenaar, global marketing execution lead at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, points to a new wave of multi-functional solutions that combine prebiotics, probiotics, and fermentation to address gut and muscle health in tandem.
“Fermentation is regaining attention, not just as a preservation method but as a technique to enhance digestibility and functional profiles,” she notes. “We’re seeing expansion into formats like kombucha, fermented shots, and functional protein drinks.”
FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ Biotis Fermentis exemplifies this hybrid strategy. “We ferment high-quality whey protein with our GOS prebiotic and specific probiotics,” says Zillinger Molenaar. “In consumer research with 150 recreational athletes, 80% reported improved physical well-being and 60% noted reduced bloating.”
ADM also sees fermentation as a gateway to wider functionality. Vaughn DuBow, senior director of product portfolio marketing for health & wellness, emphasizes the potential of postbiotics — heat-treated microbial ingredients — as a breakthrough in gut health product development.
“Postbiotics are considered the next frontier. They’re more stable than live probiotics and can be used in high-heat applications like baked goods or carbonated drinks,” he explains. “Our BPL1 and ES1 postbiotics have shown benefits for metabolic health and gut and digestive health, respectively.”
Fortifying the food matrix
With consumers seeking gut health benefits in everyday products, formulation remains a central challenge — especially for fragile probiotic strains.
“Probiotics are sensitive to heat, moisture, and oxygen,” says Caroline Montelius, department manager of global scientific affairs at Probi. “If they don’t survive storage and digestion, the health benefits can be lost. That’s why strain-specific expertise and stabilization are essential.”
Probi is focused on creating viable strains that integrate seamlessly into foods and beverages. “We’re working with producers to develop applications in juices and other daily-consumed formats, despite the challenges of low pH or high heat,” Montelius adds.
Zillinger Molenaar also notes that while probiotics thrive in mildly processed formats like yogurt, prebiotics offer broader formulation potential. “GOS is more stable and can be used in a range of dosage forms,” she says. “To improve convenience, we developed Biotis GOS-OP High Purity — a high-concentration solution effective at just 1.3 g.”
Fiber frontiers: Chicory root and inulin take the lead
For Sensus, chicory root fibers are at the heart of gut health innovation. “There’s a fiber gap globally, and soluble fibers like inulin and oligofructose are key to closing it,” says Eszter Heijnen, commercial manager at Sensus.
These plant-based prebiotics stimulate bifidobacteria growth, which is linked to improved bowel regularity and digestive comfort. “Beyond digestion, chicory fibers are showing promise in modulating inflammation, immunity, and even mental health via the gut-brain axis,” adds Dr. Veerle Dam, Sensus’ health science and regulatory affairs specialist.
Sensus’ Frutafit CLR PrebiSol is a new inulin-based solution that meets European digestive health claims. “It’s highly soluble and has a pleasant sweetness, ideal for use in cereals, bakery, and supplements,” says Heijnen. “Consumers want the clean label and plant-based — and our ingredients meet both expectations.”
Bridging regulation and education
Despite strong science, regulatory restrictions remain a barrier to clear communication about biotics’ health benefits.
“Making probiotic or biotic claims is still complex, especially in Europe,” says Martina Pettersson, global marketing director at Probi. “That’s why we focus on translating science into digestible, relatable messages.”
FrieslandCampina Ingredients echoes that approach. “Digestible science is key,” says Zillinger Molenaar. “We’re using social media and marketing campaigns to explain how gut health supports holistic wellness — from immunity to brain and muscle function.”
Heijnen adds that joint industry efforts are needed to align messaging. “Transparency and clear labeling help consumers connect ingredients like chicory root fiber to their health goals.”
ADM supports its claims with clinical trials, including a 2024 study showing ES1 postbiotic’s potential to reduce stress. “Consumers are aware of probiotics, and 89% of US shoppers say they’re open to postbiotics based on perceived benefits,” says DuBow.
Weight management, mental health and GLP-1
Emerging research is also redefining the scope of gut health benefits. ADM, Sensus, and FrieslandCampina Ingredients are all exploring links between the gut microbiome and weight, mental health, and even response to GLP-1 drugs.
“Chicory fibers are being studied for their role in weight management and mood,” says Heijnen. “They help reduce calorie intake and can influence satiety.”
Zillinger Molenaar highlights the relevance of gut health for users of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. “GLP-1 agonists often cause gastrointestinal side effects and reduce lean mass. That’s why solutions combining protein and prebiotics — like Biotis Fermentis — are ideal for supporting gut and muscle health.”
DuBow agrees that the gut-brain axis is gaining traction. “We’ve added Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 to our postbiotic portfolio, which has shown benefits for sleep quality, emotional well-being, and stress reduction,” he notes.
Global momentum, local nuance
Awareness of gut health is increasing globally, but market maturity varies by region.
“North America and parts of Europe are ahead in understanding the broader benefits of biotics,” says Pettersson. “We adapt our strategies by region to meet consumers where they are.”
Despite differences in consumer knowledge, one thing is clear: gut health is no longer a niche concern. “It’s foundational to overall health,” says DuBow. “From digestion to sleep, immunity to stress — the microbiome plays a central role.”
Montelius adds: “Probiotics aren’t a trend. They’re a long-term solution to improving global health outcomes — and the science is just beginning to show what’s possible.”