Webinar preview: Givaudan explores vibrant natural colors for flame-kissed creations
From fiery reds, oranges, and yellows to succulent browns and charred blacks, natural colors can bring the ‘heat’ to grilling sauces, marinades, and seasonings. Ahead of Givaudan’s Playing with fire: Applying natural colors to flame-kissed creations webinar on October 10, we take a look at what to expect with company experts examining the natural colors space and how vibrant colors help brands and manufacturers offer consumers exciting and fiery F&B products.
The webinar will take you on a colorful journey spanning continents and cultures, exploring vibrant color solutions to spark ideas on how to incorporate the essence of beloved flame-kissed dishes into culinary creations.
You’ll get an in-depth look at the latest color trends inspired by grilled dishes and how natural colors can ‘spice’ things up in savory applications.
Sara Diaz, global marketing manager of Savoury Taste at Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing, explains: “Fire is chosen as a key topic for its universal emotional appeal and cultural significance. It imparts desirable flavors to food and offers endless opportunities for innovation.”
“Chefs and food enthusiasts explore new techniques to harness the transformative power of fire. However, balancing authenticity, differentiation, and regulations is a challenge. Striking a balance between tradition and innovation is crucial to leverage fire’s potential in the food industry.”
According to Diaz, cooking techniques such as grilling and smoking have a strong and enduring appeal that is highly desired by global consumers. These profiles offer a distinct, appealing flavor experience.
She also highlights how keeping up with color and flavor regulations is crucial for making informed product development decisions. “Regulations are constantly changing, especially those related to grill and smoke flavors,” she notes.
Meanwhile, Katie Rountree, regional product manager Americas, at Givaudan Sense Colour, cites Innova Market Insights’ data that says over the last five years, natural color sources are also preferred in new product launches for sauces and seasonings. Brown is the most popular, followed by orange and a variety of yellows, which are colors often used for savory and umami flavors.
The data also shows a predominance of spicy profiles like chili and curry and all sorts of umami notes and hearty savory identities like garlic, onion, chicken, beef, and tomato. “But most importantly, smoke is the key culinary flavor within all these profiles,” says Rountree.
Register here to find out more about Givaudan’s forthcoming webinar and insights into applying natural colors to flame-kissed creations.