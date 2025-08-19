Synergy Flavours: How social media and “swalcy” flavors are shaping taste innovation
In 2025, taste-driven innovation is transforming the F&B industry, as consumers demand a balance between indulgence and health. Trends like nostalgic flavors and bold new tastes, often fueled by social media, drive product development. There is also a growing emphasis on sensory science and closely tracking consumer trends to identify in-demand flavors and products.
According to data from Innova Market Insights, 40% of global consumers consider rich flavor and taste to make their F&B experience “impressive,” while 31% consider flavor combinations important.
Nostalgia, with flavors that “nod to childhood classics,” is popular in savory and sweet goods applications and is one of the key trends “taking F&B applications by storm in 2025,” Natalie Sheil, European category development manager at Synergy Flavours, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Many consumers seek comfort from their favorite food and beverages, and the influence of social media platforms and brand campaigns has resulted in a resurgence of nostalgic dishes and products.”
“For example, in savory we’ve seen a surge in interest in classics such as mac and cheese, driven by viral recipes such as TinekeYounger’s (social media influencer) ‘Famous Mac and Cheese’, which has amassed more than 138 million views on TikTok,” Sheil adds.
Social media is also propelling bold flavors and new taste experiences among consumers. Pistachio-flavored innovations are one example in both the nutrition and sweet goods categories.
“Tastewise reports on a 10% growth of social media discussions around pistachio in the past 12 months, partly inspired by the Dubai chocolate trend, so brands are tapping into this with limited-edition protein powders and chocolate bars to meet surging demand.”
Monitoring consumer insights
Besides the impact of social media, she also highlights the importance of consumer insights in fueling NPD.
“We closely monitor consumer trends and purchasing habits to understand what products and flavors are in demand at any given point, and we use this information to support manufacturers in their NPD, whether that’s looking for new flavor concepts to extend an existing product line, or a new product launch.”
The company works with market insight platforms and conducts its own consumer research to understand specific consumer group behavior and interaction with F&B products.
“While some of our work is dedicated to monitoring market trends, our teams of sensory scientists describe and quantify sensory challenges, impartially evaluate our unique solutions, and provide evidence of significant improvement in sensory qualities,” notes Sheil.
This combined approach allows Synergy Flavours to advise and support manufacturers in NPD with real consumer data while meeting consumer expectations for taste.
“For example, functionality and fortification are a growing trend across applications such as beverages, and Synergy has undertaken extensive research into this area to understand not only what functional benefits consumers are seeking, but also how these translate to flavor trends, and what specific tastes and formats consumers are most interested in.”
She explains that understanding a product’s components is essential to ensure complementary flavors. For instance, clear protein products pair well with juicy, acidic flavors like citrus, and ready-to-mix proteins suit sweet, indulgent flavors like vanilla and chocolate due to their creamy texture.
Balancing indulgence with functionality
When developing nutritionally-focused products, Sheil says it is crucial to analyze consumer data to address key health concerns.
“Indulgent products, such as sweet baked goods or dairy-based desserts, are typically associated with ingredients that are high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS); however, the F&B market is increasingly offering products that provide health and wellness benefits alongside an indulgent experience.”
She argues that “great flavor” need not rely on sugar, salt, or fat, but warns that reducing these ingredients must be done carefully, as they impact texture, appearance, and shelf life. She suggests using solutions like sweetness modulators in such cases.
“Swalcy” Korean appeal
Bold, vibrant flavors inspired by global cuisines such as Korean “swalcy” (salty, sweet, and spicy) flavors are emerging as consumer taste buds seek experimentation. The flavor comes from gojuchang, a fermented chilli paste in Korean cooking, Sheil explains.
“As K-culture continues to resonate with younger consumers, the popularity of Korean street food continues to grow, and we expect to see more innovation with Korean-inspired flavors in categories such as ready meals and savory snacks.”
“In the beverage space, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, both alcoholic and alcohol-free, have surged in popularity, driven by their convenience and vibrant flavor profiles. Classics like Mojito, Daiquiri, and Piña Colada are becoming more accessible, increasing their widespread appeal.”
Taste on top
As consumer demand for healthier products continues to grow, Sheil expects that taste modulation solutions and strategies will become even more necessary in new products.
She cites the examples of masking solutions that can hide off-notes in protein products, and dairy enhancers that can preserve the taste of cream or butter in reduced-fat or plant-based dairy alternatives.
However, even as trends evolve, Sheil maintains that taste remains the “leading factor in consumer purchasing decisions.”
“The strategic use of taste modulation solutions that can help deliver great taste and nutritional value will help manufacturers achieve product success in a competitive market,” she concludes.