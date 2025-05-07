Redefining taste-driven innovations: How formulators are using AI and consumer insights to go beyond flavor
Taste remains a top priority in F&B applications amid efforts to reduce sugar and fat or incorporate alternative ingredients. As innovation moves beyond targeting flavor alone, formulators are now eyeing texture, mouthfeel, and delivery formats. By leveraging sensory panels, consumer insights, and AI, they are unlocking new concepts such as “emotional resonance” and healthy indulgence to fulfill dynamic consumer demands.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Hydrosol, Ingredion, Vanilla Vida, and Sensient Flavors & Extracts to gauge how formulators are fine-tuning taste-driven formulations that target health and wellness concerns while pleasing consumer palettes.
“We’re seeing a lot of taste-driven innovations focusing on two major areas of opportunity: texture as a differentiator for taste, and meeting consumer expectations for great-tasting low or no sugar products,” says Adams Berzins, senior manager, sugar reduction in innovation and applications development at Ingredion.
“Texture plays a crucial role in taste perception, impacting flavor release and the overall taste experience, which combine to influence consumers’ overall liking.”
Almost 79% of consumers surveyed for Ingredion’s Proprietary Texture Consumer Research in eleven countries believe that texture is important for overall satisfaction with food.
“Additionally, more than 70% of consumers would consider switching brands if they are dissatisfied with the texture, emphasizing the critical role texture plays in consumer loyalty. Superior taste by itself is not enough,” he adds.
Dr. Katharina Burdorf, team lead product management at Hydrosol, agrees that optimizing flavor and texture is important to align with local consumer expectations.
“To address regional taste preferences, we begin by tasting and analyzing several benchmark products from the target market. These insights are then used to guide the development and fine-tuning of our own formulations.”
Consumer insights drive R&D
Rich flavor and taste are in demand, with nearly 40% of consumers surveyed globally agreeing this makes their food experiences “impressive,” indicates Innova Market Insights data.
Hydrosol’s “Best Ager” initiative addresses the 55+ age demographic, and emphasizes the “healthy indulgence” megatrend, including products that are lower in sugar and fat, but enriched with specific nutrients, says Burdorf.
“Reducing sugar and fat while maintaining appealing taste and texture is a real challenge. To address this, we use carefully selected hydrocolloids and plant fibers that help replicate the mouthfeel and structural benefits of these ingredients.”
Seles Gupta, application scientist at Sensient Flavors & Extracts, shares how consumer insights are shaping the company’s flavor innovation strategy.
“We’re closely monitoring shifts toward reduced sugar, cleaner labels, and a growing openness to global and hybrid taste experiences. Sensory science helps translate these trends into actionable R&D by guiding us in fine-tuning sweetness perception, mouthfeel, flavor, and release.”
The firm uses sensory profiling to understand the impact of taste modulators in sugar reduced beverages, and optimize their interaction with different flavor systems.
It also uses feedback panels and preference mapping to ensure new, unique flavor concepts balance novelty with comfort to create technically sound and “emotionally resonant” flavors, Gupta adds.
Overcoming taste hurdles
Formulating ingredients that improve or replicate taste in reformulated or reduced fat or sugar products presents several technological hurdles, says Burdorf.
“Sugar, in particular, plays many functional roles beyond sweetness: it binds water, acts as a preservative, and contributes significantly to texture, body, and overall mouthfeel — all of which are crucial to the taste experience.”
“Simple replacement with high-intensity sweeteners is usually not sufficient. Instead, we develop tailored stabilizing and texturizing systems to replicate the multifunctionality of ingredients like sucrose.”
Reduced sugar products also present challenges around “perceived sweetness, body and flavor longevity,” notes Gupta.
“Similarly, fat reduction presents challenges in delivering the creamy, rich mouthfeel that consumers expect- especially in indulgent categories. This often requires us to use mouthfeel modulators, natural emulsifiers, or texturizing components in tandem with flavors to replicate the full fat experience.”
Blending nostalgia with global fusion
In sweet and beverage categories, Gupta highlights a continued demand for indulgent, traditional flavors — but with a “premium twist.”
“Think nostalgic favorites like cream soda, now elevated with high-quality or artisanal ingredients. At the same time, consumers are increasingly open to adventurous, global flavor experiences, leading to a new rise in fusion concepts.”
She points to a growing interest in combinations that “pair the familiar with exotic,” such as tropical fruit profiles blended with pandan or reimagined classics like “Dubai-style chocolate flavors.”
“There’s also a push toward creative reinterpretations, such as nut free nut flavors, or citrus free citrus profiles, not only for novelty, but also as creative solutions to allergen and supply chain challenges.”
Meanwhile, Ingredion’s taste tests in the US, UK, Brazil, India, and Mexico revealed that the more preferred taste profiles are now driven by multiple sweetener combinations rather than single sweeteners, shares Berzins.
“Consumers have become accustomed to both artificial and plant-based, non-caloric sweeteners, with a growing preference for plant-based sweeteners like stevia. Additionally, two distinct consumer sweetness preference segments are influencing eating and drinking experiences, highlighting the need to cater to different tastes.”
“Back to the basics”
Ilanit Bar Zeev, CEO of Vanilla Vida, observes a “shift back to the basics” as consumers increasingly look for products that are as natural and close to the source as possible.
She highlights the demand for “raw, authentic ingredients with deep, standout flavor profiles” and the focus on high-quality raw materials in food applications.
The company “indirectly” addresses the demands for natural ingredients through vanilla. “One of the main reasons only about 5% of the vanilla used worldwide is natural is due to the lack of stability in the supply chain,” she notes.
Vanilla Vida aims to significantly increase the global use of natural vanilla by stabilizing the vanilla supply chain through climate-controlled greenhouse cultivation and processing in controlled environments. “This method dramatically reduces the impact of climate change and allows for long-term supply planning — in terms of quality, quantity, and price stability.”
What’s next in taste?
For Zeev, future taste driven innovators will work to ensure availability, quality, and sustainability.
“Availability is essential for any food company developing long-lasting products. Quality is fundamental in anything that ultimately enters our bodies.” She believes sustainability has moved beyond being a growing consumer demand and is now a “necessity to ensure the food security of our growing global population.”
Meanwhile, Gupta observes that “multi-sensory experiences” are emerging, including “flavors that surprise, textures that delight, and formats that stand out.”
“On the flavor front, there’s rising interest in nostalgic yet globally inspired profiles, think Dubai chocolate style pancakes, pandan latte or crème brulé ice cream.”
“Inclusions are becoming more functional and experiential — fruity flavored pearls, quinoa crisps, or no added sugar sauce/ fillings are redefining the role of ‘bits’ in a product.”
Berzins agrees that differentiated and complex textures, as well as multi-sensory moments, will continue to grow in popularity. “Consumers are seeking not just great taste and texture, but also memorable, fun and enjoyable experiences from their food.”
Format wise, consumers are seeking convenience without compromising on experience, says Gupta.
“This has led to interest in formats like dual compartment desserts, flavor pods for beverages and layer release components that create a multi-sensory journey. One of the most exciting innovations we’re working on is in format, specifically, aeratable sauce. We’ve developed an aeratable sauce system that stays soft and creamy when frozen, allowing for indulgent ribbons of texture with frozen desserts like ice creams.”
“These innovations tap into emotional connection, sensory surprise and wellness — all of which are key to staying relevant in a fast moving market,” she concludes.