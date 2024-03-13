Spotlight on sodium: Food innovators embrace the challenge of balancing taste and health
13 Mar 2024 --- In a time marked by heightened consumer consciousness surrounding health and wellness, the food manufacturing industry grapples with a pressing dilemma: meeting the demand for healthier dietary options while upholding taste standards. This imperative arises from a growing recognition of the adverse health implications linked to excessive sodium consumption.
Food Ingredients First speaks with representatives from Kerry, Corbion, and Lallemand Bio-Ingredients about their shared goal of reducing sodium without compromising taste and texture.
Cristiane Marangoni, meat application manager EMEA at Corbion, says: “With global salt consumption doubling WHO’s recommended limit, consumers are increasingly vigilant about their dietary choices. Particularly in Europe, where consumer consciousness about health has surged in the past five years, demand for low/no/reduced sodium options has increased across various product categories.”
“This trend underscores the need for food manufacturers to align with consumer preferences by offering healthier alternatives. By proactively addressing sodium reduction, manufacturers not only fulfill regulatory requirements but also foster trust and loyalty among health-conscious consumers, securing their position in an evolving market landscape driven by health awareness and informed consumer choices.”
Innovative solutions
The journey toward sodium reduction is fraught with challenges. Balancing consumer preferences with healthier options necessitates innovative approaches, especially for food categories like processed meats and snacks.
According to Marangoni, substituting sodium with alternatives like potassium chloride can mitigate sodium content but may introduce undesirable off-flavors.
“Corbion addresses these challenges through the development of innovative ingredient solutions designed to optimize both functional performance and sensory experience. For instance, Purasal HiPure P, utilizing potassium lactate, not only extends the shelf life of meat and poultry products but also reduces sodium content.”
“Similarly, PuraQ Arome enhances flavor profiles in various food applications while mitigating the bitter aftertaste associated with potassium chloride alternatives. Corbion empowers manufacturers to meet consumer expectations for reduced-sodium products without sacrificing taste or quality.”
Innovation in sodium reduction is also a key focus for Kerry, as explained by Hugo Leclercq, global portfolio director for salt reduction.
“Our expertise is lowering salt at every level and solving every implication, and at pace. One of the newest solutions in our Tastesense Salt portfolio is a range of solutions that builds back the upfront impact of salt taste.”
“Kerry’s new Tastesense tool that solves for upfront impact is built on our strong base in fundamental science that links taste receptors (ion channels) with proprietary product chemistry, material science, salt morphology, proteolysis and fermentation.”
According to him, these proprietary and in-house capabilities allow Kerry to design multidimensional, novel taste ingredients from natural botanical extracts, peptides, ferments (yeast and non-yeast based), as well as various by-products from valorization streams.
Enhancing flavor
In the realm of food formulation, achieving the umami effect and constructing a savory profile becomes paramount when developing salt-reduced products.
Silvia Soragni, product and marketing manager of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, tells Food Ingredients First: “We find that one of the challenges consumers encounter when selecting reduced-sodium options is the noticeable difference in taste.”
“While sodium serves several functions in food, including crucial roles in preservation and texture enhancement, it also acts as a flavor enhancer and increases food palatability, thus complicating efforts for consumers to opt for healthier alternatives if the taste goal is not achieved.”
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients is collaborating with the food industry to contribute to the sustainable goal of promoting good health and well-being by offering yeast-based ingredients capable of rebalancing and enriching the flavor profiles of sodium-reduced foods.
“Yeast extracts, like herbs and spices, can add to the overall flavor of a dish. While they won’t directly replace salt in a one-to-one ratio, they bring a unique and delicious complexity to the taste. They enhance the depth and richness of a dish, adding savory richness or specific flavor notes.”
“Selected yeast extracts, like Prime-Lyfe 175 A, High-Lyfe 530 A, and High-Lyfe 605 A and those high in protein or containing free amino acids and compounds like glutathione, play a crucial role thanks to their umami properties. ”
Soragni says the company has also introduced solutions like Toravita 029 SD to cover up the bitter aftertaste of some food products.
Brand priority
The effort to reduce sodium intake is both a health imperative and a brand imperative. Forward-thinking businesses are getting ahead of regulations, recognizing the importance of sodium reduction for the well-being of consumers.
“By responding to consumer demand, manufacturers can tap into a rapidly expanding market segment and boost their brand reputation,” says Marangoni from Corbion.
“Successful sodium reduction initiatives not only contribute to improved public health outcomes but also demonstrate a commitment to addressing consumer concerns and regulatory standards.”
Kerry also notes the importance of food manufacturers looking at the sodium content of their products.
“Driven by family doctors and governmental support for sodium reductions to deliver valuable improvements in public health outcomes, the consumer is paying attention and demanding sodium-reduced products that are still flavorful,” Leclercq remarks.
The industry is now aligning its efforts with the global benchmarks for sodium levels set by the WHO.
“These days, many food companies are no longer looking for small changes in sodium reduction. Their challenge is to achieve much greater sodium reduction levels of 40% or more. This requires a significant level of application expertise from your ingredient supplier if you want to maintain taste while dropping the sodium content. ”
Industry outlook
According to the players, the industry’s future hinges on its ability to innovate and collaborate, creating products that meet consumer expectations for taste and healthiness without compromising on safety.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. It’s not about simply removing, adding an alternative and then disguising any off-notes – it requires an approach powered by transparency and close collaboration with your ingredient supplier and their experts. It takes a deep understanding of the three core dimensions of salt taste and perception,” Leclercq highlights.
The WHO advocates for the adoption of various sodium-related policies and Lallemand Bio-Ingredients anticipates further industry measures that align with these recommendations.
“Reducing sodium intake is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve health and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases. We may expect more consciousness from consumers, but also more activities planned by the government to have an impact on consumers’ purchasing will.”
“I anticipate a renewed focus on sodium reduction efforts. The industry needs to align with the principles of sustainable development for the sake of people’s health and well-being. Companies that are prepared to offer appealing solutions to consumers will be the ones poised to capture market share moving forward,” Soragni concludes.
By Sichong Wang