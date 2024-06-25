Aquaculture advances: dsm-firmenich extends environmental platform to shrimp industry
25 Jun 2024 --- Health and nutrition player dsm-firmenich has launched a shrimp module for Sustell, its environmental platform. This module allows shrimp farmers to map and reduce their operations’ full environmental footprint and meet environmental sustainability targets.
This launch is the first-ever online life cycle assessment (LCA) platform tailored to commercial shrimp farming, the company says.
The new module offers environmental footprinting for shrimp production at all stages, from hatchery to nursery to grow out. It also includes a feed module, which is seen as a critical contributor to LCA in any animal farming system.
Delivering sustainability
The new module was developed in collaboration with Ecuador-based shrimp producer Grupo Almar, who will be applying this technology across its farms to deliver on its sustainability targets.
“When we partnered with dsm-firmenich last year, we knew we wanted to implement technologies that help us improve the environmental sustainability of our shrimp production,” says Wolfgang Harten, general manager/COO of Grupo Almar.
“We knew when we chose Sustell, we would be able to go beyond measurement by taking ownership of our full environmental footprint and now, with the new module for shrimp, we are able to take our sustainability efforts one step further.”
Unlocking new opportunities
Louise Buttle, Sustell lead for Aqua and global key account manager at dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health, adds: “With the introduction of a specific module for shrimp in Sustell, shrimp producers now have the platform available to conduct full LCA at scale, ensuring a strong return on investment and providing credible and accurate footprinting.”
Buttle believes Sustell unlocks new value opportunities for producers, from improving farm productivity to eco-labeling and sustainable finance, for example.
“Sustell for shrimp demonstrates our commitment and continued innovations to further develop the sustainable production of seafood from aquaculture,” she says.
Sustell provides the food value chain with a credible, science-based approach to collecting farm data, measuring the environmental footprint and mapping a course for further sustainability of the animal protein industry.