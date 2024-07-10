Protein developments: Innovators tap into yeast and plant-based blends to meet diversifying demand
10 Jul 2024 --- Protein demand is widely expected to increase in line with a rising global population as consumer choices continue to diversify beyond conventional animal-derived products. The rise of alt-protein innovation, especially in plant-based alternatives, provides opportunities for brands to satisfy the demand of an increasingly ethical and health-conscious consumer base.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that protein ingredient use in F&B launches grew 4% from April 2019 to March 2024. Meanwhile, plant-based proteins excelled, with meat substitutes identified as the fastest-growing category and “plant-based” the top on-pack claim.
We sit down with experts from two major protein innovators in Biospringer by Lesaffre and ADM to explore the challenges and opportunities in this market and unravel its current and emerging trends.
Popular with consumers
According to Heli Kilpala, strategic marketing and innovation director at Biospringer by Lesaffre, there has been a significant shift in consumer demand for protein in recent years, with more end-customers looking for sustainable and ethical alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products.
Biospringer by Lesaffre is committed to meeting this demand by offering yeast protein as a new alternative ingredient for vegan and vegetarian formulations.
“Our yeast protein is produced through a fermentation process, which is completely different from the usual protein production processes. It makes a sustainable protein with a very good nutritional profile (rich in essential amino acids), as well as being completely allergen-, gluten- and GMO-free, which is innovative in the alternative protein market,” explains Kilpala.
Biospringer by Lesaffre is part of a market for alternative proteins that are relatively mature, depending on the type of protein and the region. Currently, some of the most popular types of protein among consumers include plant-based proteins such as soy, wheat and pea.
“These proteins have gained popularity as people become more aware of the environmental impact of animal agriculture and seek healthier and more sustainable alternatives. Emerging protein sources such as algae, insects and lab-grown meat are gaining interest due to their sustainability, but remain relatively limited on a global scale,” adds Kilpala.
Meanwhile, ADM’s research shows that plant-forward consumers (defined as flexitarians, vegetarians or vegans) are more open to trying different protein options. This shift enables important innovation opportunities that bring together multiple protein sources through hybrids or blends.
“We see hybrids as crucial to moving the needle in protein innovation, bridging the gap between the familiar and the new and aiding in the acceptance and adoption of new protein developments,” says Alicia Humpert, director for EMEA Protein Marketing at ADM.
“For opportunities with hybrids, we help manufacturers combine high-quality soy, pea and wheat proteins in formulations that either include meat or dairy proteins or are wholly vegan suitable. These blends may also include our wholesome ingredients portfolio, which delivers emerging plant protein sources such as chickpea and quinoa.”
Challenges and opportunities
The protein market is expanding and presenting a multitude of innovation opportunities for formulators to explore. According to Kilpala, Biospringer by Lesaffre’s yeast protein is adapted to key consumer trends such as sustainability, elevated taste, convenience and nutritional value.
“We help to reduce the environmental impact of protein production while providing consumers with a healthy and ethical alternative to animal-based proteins. Yeast protein also represents a more sustainable alternative to plant protein in certain aspects, such as land use, and is not dependent on climatic conditions that can impact harvests,” she says.
“Another major innovation opportunity is the ability to create alternative proteins that taste good and that are easy to use. Our yeast protein comes with no off-notes, a minimal color impact and good melting properties. This versatile ingredient can, therefore, be easily incorporated in food and blended with other alternative proteins.”
“Today, yeast protein is recognized as a nutritional ingredient with no side effects. Studies are currently underway to discover and validate its clinical benefits, thus proving its nutritional and metabolic advantages.”
Humpert agrees that consumers are no longer willing to accept foods and beverages lacking in taste, texture and nutritional value, while affordability is also a significant concern.
“Protein product developers must overcome each of these hurdles to capture consumers’ attention and entice repeat purchases. This poses a challenge in the alternative protein space, as many consumers have preconceived notions about the sensory attributes and nutritional profiles of plant-based alternatives,” she says.
“By starting with quality plant protein and coupling it with flavor modulation technology and formulation expertise, product developers can address these concerns and provide cost optimization. Within our protein portfolio, we leverage our clean-tasting, highly functional soy, pea and wheat proteins for a range of alternative protein applications like plant-based meat, -seafood and -dairy alternatives and vegan-suitable baked goods.”
ADM believes hybrid or blended meat and dairy offerings are especially suited to solve current industry challenges, as they have the overall advantage of pulling from multiple sources of protein. According to the company’s research, nearly half (43%) of global plant-forward consumers believe it’s healthier to get protein from a wider variety of sources.
Emerging trends
The protein market is fast-evolving and Biospringer by Lesaffre anticipates it to show significant growth in the coming years. The company notes that the alternative protein market is expected to reach at least US$55 billion by 2032 (based on the average results of five studies), with the growth linked to the increasing popularity of vegan diets and innovations in the alternative meat and dairy sectors.
“We can expect new types of protein segments to grow and take up some market shares in the protein market, thanks to investments and advances in technology, for example, the microbial protein segment,” says Kilpala.
“The current challenges for yeast protein are to raise its profile, prove its value as a plant-based or non-plant-based formulation solution and improve its functionality. We still have a long way to go to expand the range of yeast proteins we want to make available to our customers. Research is ongoing, particularly to innovate with more functionalities.”
Meanwhile, ADM foresees the ongoing use of hybrids and blended formats in the next five years. Further on the horizon, these formats will also leverage novel technologies like precision fermentation and cell cultivation.
“Using a diverse set of quality protein sources is critical for mainstream market acceptance, ultimately helping expand this sector with a wider variety of protein options. Examining consumer perceptions and motivations in the protein space, along with investing in technologies, research and infrastructure, will be crucial to this evolution,” says Humpert.
