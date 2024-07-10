Gaia Biomaterials unveils heat-resistant drinking straws that “don’t taste of paper”
10 Jul 2024 --- Swedish Bioplastics company Gaia Biomaterials introduces a compostable drinking straw material designed to be stable, rigid and heat-resistant while allowing for the manufacture of sustainable straws for all types of drinks.
The new material is a grade of the company’s limestone-based Biodolomer. Biodolomer does not leave microplastics and is certified compostable by BPI in the US and European certification bodies.
The new grade is ideal for hot drinks like Irish coffee and hot chocolate. It can handle temperatures over 80ºC without substantial rigidity and stability loss.
Gaia Biomaterials conducted several tests with drinking straw manufacturers in Europe and the US, and the positive results led to the first full-scale production runs that took place in late May.
The material works well in the machines, and the properties are according to expectations.
“Drinking straws have been an issue for many,” says Gaia Biomaterials CEO Peter Stenström. “According to many consumers, the degradable alternatives have simply not been good enough.”
“But soon you’ll be able to use straws again. With a clean conscience and without a distinct aftertaste of paper.”
Last April, Gaia Biomaterials concluded a US$5 million rights issue backed by Almi Invest Greentech and international and domestic private investors. The company will direct the funds toward expanding its market presence in the US, India and elsewhere.
In other food packaging innovation news this week, Berry Global Group outfitted Grillo’s Pickles with twist-top, spill-proof, easy-open jars for its pickles. The custom, nestable, recyclable PP jar and continuous thread closure provides a “simple, mess-free opening process.”