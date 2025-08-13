Oikos launches cultured dairy drink for muscle support during weight loss
Oikos has introduced a cultured dairy drink developed to help maintain muscle mass and support digestive health during weight loss. The product, called Oikos Fusion, contains 23 grams of complete protein, 5 grams of prebiotic fiber, and vitamins D, B3, and B12 in a 7 fl oz, lactose-free format with no added sugar.
The launch targets consumers, including those using GLP-1 medications, who face challenges in meeting daily protein needs. Research cited by the company indicates that muscle mass can account for about 20% of weight lost during GLP-1 use. Oikos Fusion contains a patented blend of whey protein, leucine, and vitamin D, which the company says is supported by clinical trials for populations at risk of muscle loss.
According to Danone North America, the product’s compact size was chosen based on consumer feedback from GLP-1 users seeking nutrient-dense options they can finish easily. The drink is available in three flavors: strawberry, mixed berry, and vanilla. It also contains no artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors, or dyes and is a source of calcium and vitamins A and D.
Oikos Fusion will debut in Walmart’s refrigerated section in August, with a broader rollout planned for October. Danone has also created an online nutrition hub with guidance for GLP-1 users and product recommendations from its yogurt and water portfolio.