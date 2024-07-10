US-based Wendy’s to enter two new European markets as part of global growth strategy
10 Jul 2024 --- US fast food chain Wendy’s is set to expand into Ireland and Romania. The move forms part of the company’s plans to grow its European footprint and open “hundreds of restaurants across Europe over the next decade.”
Wendy’s says it is actively recruiting franchisees in the new markets after signing new development agreements. The chain will open restaurants in the new regions in 2025. The company is looking for franchisees with strong operations experience, local development expertise and “a proven track record of growing brands at an accelerated pace,” it says.
Increasing global significance
The food giant already has a European presence having re-entered the UK market in 2021 after leaving in 2001, citing high costs and overheads at the time. It expects to see up to 50 restaurants in the UK by the end of the year, with ambitions to grow to over 400 restaurants “over time.” Its focus includes the north of England, with a restaurant opening in Liverpool this summer.
EJ Wunch, president of international for The Wendy’s Company says: “We are continuing our journey to become a brand of increased global significance, and Europe is a high-priority, strategic growth market to expand Wendy’s presence internationally. To accelerate our momentum, we are focused on building relationships with franchisees who share our ambition to grow and scale Wendy’s restaurant footprint across the continent.”
Michael Clarke, managing director for Wendy’s Europe adds: “It’s an exciting time to be with the Wendy’s team in Europe. Brand fans and customers continue to ask us, ‘Where is Wendy’s opening next?”
Experimenting with AI
Wendy’s has also been expanding its technology use, recently announcing that it is testing AI-powered software to process drive-thru orders in the US.
Last year, it joined Google Cloud to create the “Wendy’s FreshAI” chatbot. The company says that with up to 80% of its customers using its drive-thru, it wants to deliver a “seamless ordering experience” using AI. The main benefits will be speed and accuracy.
Moves by major brands to use more AI-based technology have led to concerns that it will replace human labor. However, Wendy’s says it sees such tools as an enhancement to its regular operations rather than a replacement of its workforce.
“Think of Wendy’s FreshAI as an assistant — not a replacement — to empower Wendy’s crew members working the drive-thru,” the company shared in a blog post at the end of last year.