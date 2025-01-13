Prebiotic chicory root fiber found to boost weight loss via “cascade of metabolic effects” in literature review
A new systematic literature review with meta-analyses has found that chicory root fiber intake promotes a “significant reduction” in body weight, body mass index (BMI), fat mass, waist circumference and, to a certain extent, body fat percentage.
The systematic review in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition included 32 randomized controlled trials and almost 1,200 participants.
“Prebiotics have been investigated for their ability to modulate the gut microbiota and affect various aspects of metabolic health. This systematic review and meta-analyses show that inulin-type fructans, specifically those derived from chicory root, beneficially impact multiple facets of body weight management,” says professor Dr. Raylene Reimer, University of Calgary, Canada.
“Given the positive outcomes seen across a wide range of participants, chicory root prebiotic fiber could be an important tool to help promote improved weight management.”
Trimming fat with prebiotic fiber
Body weight was the primary outcome parameter for the systematic review with meta-analyses, which was determined in 29 of the trials that involved 1,184 adults. These demonstrated that chicory root fiber supplementation resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 2% reduction in body weight compared with the placebo.
A prior subgroup analysis based on chicory root fiber dose also highlighted a significant reduction in body weight at a dose of 10 g/d2.
In addition, the review concluded that chicory root fiber’s weight loss effectiveness was not reduced over time but became even more pronounced. The researchers further added that weight loss was achieved independent of study participants’ health status.
Next to reduced weight, chicory root fiber supported reductions in BMI, fat mass and waist circumference parameters. Also, when the supplementation lasted for at least eight weeks, a reduction in body fat percentage was noted.
The studies were selected based on an extensive literature search and review process that followed the guidelines of the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews and Interventions and the PRISMA standards of quality for reporting systematic reviews and meta-analyses.
Cascade of metabolic effects
As proven prebiotics, chicory root fibers (inulin and oligofructose) support a healthy gut microbiota and selectively promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms, such as Bifidobacteria, in the gut.
“Being prebiotics, they also trigger a cascade of metabolic effects, resulting in the promotion of satiety, thereby helping people to naturally reduce their food intake,” highlights Beneo.
Chicory root supplier Beneo commended the study findings, highlighting stronger backing that the prebiotic fiber may lead to meaningful weight loss progress.
“These findings are of key importance, as they demonstrate that chicory root fiber inulin and oligofructose are effective and should be incorporated into products that aim to deliver science-based, positive results,” states the supplier.
Beneo’s prebiotic fibers, Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose, are inulin-type fructans. “They are natural, non-GMO, clean label prebiotic fibers that are derived from chicory root via a gentle hot water extraction method, unlike some other fibers that are artificially or chemically made,” highlights Beneo.
The prebiotic fibers can be used in a wide range of food and beverage applications, including baby food.
Obesity intervention trends
Obesity continues to pose a major risk factor for diet-related non-communicable diseases. With one in eight people in the world living with obesity and 2.5 billion adults overweight, it remains a global priority in product development.
A rising trend in the space is supplement innovation surrounding growingly popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs, which can lead to temporary and long-term side effects, including critical nutritional gaps and muscle loss.
In this space, Kelker Pharma introduced Nutrilinq Genesis, touted as the “first science-backed” nutritional support system for GLP-1 receptor agonist drug users. Meanwhile, Lemme, the supplement brand founded by reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker, launched its own natural, plant-based supplement designed to boost GLP-1 hormone levels, promote insulin sensitivity and reduce hunger and cravings to support healthy weight management.