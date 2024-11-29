Post-Brexit impacts: UK import dependency on EU continues as wine and dairy sectors confirm commitment
The EU will remain an essential resource for the UK F&B industry despite Brexit challenges, according to a new report carried out on behalf of the European Commission. However, confectionery and fruit and vegetable sector respondents showed less certainty about the future, flagging trade barrier concerns.
Respondents from the wine, dairy, and cheese sectors revealed they were 100% committed to sourcing additional stock-keeping units (SKUs) from the EU over the coming year. Meanwhile, 80% of beer, spirits, charcuterie and meat said the same. Meanwhile 70% of those interviewed from the bakery industry showed a clear commitment to the EU.
In contrast, according to the data, 30% of those working in the confectionery and fruit and vegetable sectors showed a commitment to sourcing additional SKUs next year. As part of the survey, 81 respondents were interviewed from across seven different F&B sectors, including wholesalers, importers, producers and Horeca professionals.
Veryan Bliss, managing director of food intelligence and fresh produce advisor to the EU’s ‘More Than Only Food & Drink’ campaign, says the figures show the importance of the relationship between the UK and EU.
“In 2023, the UK was the number one destination for EU agri-food, accounting for 22% of exports and with a value of €51.3 billion (US$54.1 billion),” she says.
“The geographical diversity of the EU ensures a steady supply of seasonal produce and often complements the UK’s own growing patterns. When certain crops are out of season in the UK, EU producers support the offer, ensuring that UK retailers can offer a consistent, high-quality selection to consumers throughout the year.”
Responses from fruit and vegetable industry professionals highlight the impact of controls for fresh produce, which have been complex and changeable for some suppliers.
Impact of border controls
Bliss adds that there is increased potential for UK importers to benefit from the quality of organically and sustainably grown produce from the EU due to the easement on fresh produce port checks, which will remain in place until July 2025.
Several fruit and vegetable products that were previously deemed “medium risk” have been changed to “low risk.”
Elsewhere in the findings, quality (95%), pricing (81%), authenticity (78%) and sustainability (77%) were considered the most critical factors for adding new SKUs to respondents’ product ranges. Authenticity and tradition were voted the most popular characteristics of F&B products (79% and 70% respectively).
More than two-thirds of respondents (66%) also agreed that the EU’s Protected Designation of Origin, Protected Geographical Indication and Organic labels are either “‘very important”’ or “‘somewhat important”’ when sourcing ingredients.
“These insights demonstrate that despite the challenges and complexities of new cross-border trade agreements, the EU remains a valued partner and important resource for the UK’s food and drink industry and is likely to remain that way,” says Andrew Crumpton, founder of AMC Consulting and advisor to the More Than Only Food & Drink campaign.
The research was conducted in April 2024 against the backdrop of the UK Government’s Border Trading Operating Model (BTOM). The BTOM aims to maintain border security while minimizing trade burdens, but suppliers and industry bodies have criticized it for being too cumbersome and complex.