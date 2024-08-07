UK food industry sounds alarm over EU import issues and lack of resources
07 Aug 2024 --- A group representing the UK food industry has written to the government raising significant concerns about “threats” to Britain’s food security, biosecurity and food safety due to a lack of resources at the borders for EU imports. The government has refuted the claims and says it is confident it has enough personnel in place.
In a letter seen by Food Ingredients First, the SPS Certification Working Group, which represents 30 trade and professional organizations accounting for £100 billion (US$109 billion) of the UK’s food supply, says it is “deeply concerned” about issues impacting the flow of critical food ingredients and final products from the EU to Great Britain.
These fall under the government’s post-Brexit Border Target Operating Model (BTOM), which outlines a new approach to security controls for all agri imports at the borders. The plans started being phased in, in January.
Insufficient capacity
Some major concerns flagged in the letter addressed to environment secretary Steve Reed MP include samples being sent for analysis to countries outside the UK, such as Germany, due to insufficient UK lab capacity.
“It is worth noting that the EU is the major supplier of many of the UK’s food and ingredients, and that much EU-GB trade operates on a ‘just in-time’ basis, often involving products with significantly shorter shelf life than that arriving from other origins,” says the letter, signed by Karin Goodburn, chair of the working group.
“Any disruptions to this EU-GB supply chain, therefore, pose significant risks to UK food security and need to be carefully managed, planned for and mitigated where possible. It is vital that checks on imports are carried out effectively.”
The UK agri-food sector accounts for around 13.4% of Britain’s employment, and the food and drink industry is its biggest manufacturing sector by turnover.
Examples of inefficiencies include locating the border control post at one location, Sevington, 22 miles away from the point of entry to Britain, Dover, which presented challenges due to confusing routes and signage, says the letter. It cites this as an example of an impractical set-up alongside a disconnect in information exchanged between the two places.
Funding cuts
The Dover Port Health Authority has also reported that funding for its front-line defense against imports of illegal meat and surveillance for diseases such as African Swine Fever has been cut by up to 70%, which the working group says is “wholly unacceptable” to manage imports effectively. It wants clarification on what practical measures are planned to minimize risks to biosecurity and public health protection.
Lastly, the letter flags the high costs of the BTOM on top of the post-Brexit transition and says these should not be absorbed by businesses. It says that the British industry has spent more than £200 million (US$218 million) on completing one single type of newly required documentation — Export Health Certificates — to export products of animal origin to the EU.
Nan Jones, technical policy manager at the British Meat Processors Association, a member of the SPS Certification Working Group, says although it has not received any direct feedback from members regarding imports and lab capacity, the situation highlights that the current system is “unsuitable for short shelf life products.”
“While it is common practice for laboratories to subcontract testing, this usually only affects frozen or shelf-stable goods, where an additional 24-48 hours would not impact shelf life or delivery schedules,” he says.
“However, most goods traded with the EU have a fast-moving, short shelf life. Therefore, any delays in distribution can significantly affect the final product and substantially increase transportation costs, which inevitably will add to the price of food.”
Key priority
A spokesperson for the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs tells Food Ingredients First there is enough lab capacity to deal with the volume of imports. The spokesperson adds that it’s common for such work to be subcontracted to other labs, where specialist testing is required. The department will continue to monitor and review the impact of the new border controls.
“Protecting UK biosecurity remains one of our key priorities, and we are working with Border Control Posts to ensure they operate effectively and with traders to ensure checks are completed efficiently, swiftly and without significant delays. We’re looking to improve the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the EU and will take a pragmatic approach to support businesses,” they say.
Post-Brexit border controls have been a pressing topic in recent years. Last month, it was reported that the British Ports Association (BPA) may seek compensation after investing millions in such facilities.
By Sade Laja