PhenOlives upcycles olive waste into flour for healthy snack innovation
The environmental impact of olive oil production, where 85% of each olive is typically discarded, prompted Israel-based PhenOlives to develop a patented “chemical-free” process that upcycles this waste into olive flour. The ingredient is marketed as a nutritious, sustainable flour alternative that aligns with zero-waste and circular economy principles.
The process upcycles olive pulp directly at the mill, preserving valuable polyphenols while reducing waste and fat content.
“Our system is installed directly in olive mills, transforming a disposal problem into new revenue streams for producers, without the need for additional land or crops,” PhenOlives CEO Chen Lev Ari tells Food Ingredients First.
“This not only reduces environmental harm, but ensures a local, ethical, and traceable supply chain. This approach resonates strongly with market expectations.”
Beyond low-calorie and fat-free claims
Olive flour can be used in developing healthy snack recipes as consumers increasingly seek clean label, eco-conscious ingredients that support personal health and planetary well-being.
PhenOlives’ flour substitute aims to meet consumer expectations around healthy snacks that have become more pronounced over the past decade. “Today’s consumers are far more informed and discerning. While low-calorie or fat-free claims once dominated the space, there’s now a clear demand for clean labels, functional benefits, and nutrient density.”
When shopping for snacks, they seek ingredients that avoid harmful ingredients and contribute positively to their well-being — be it through added protein, fiber, or probiotics, notes Ari. “Transparency, sustainability, and minimal processing are also more important than ever, reflecting a broader lifestyle change rather than a passing trend.”
“Olive flour meets this demand, combining high fiber, antioxidants, and a low carbon footprint in a gluten-free, versatile format,” he adds.
Advancing waste valorization
Managing food waste is another industry focus besides meeting consumer health demands. This is leading to increased efforts into food waste valorization, transforming by-products and waste into high-value products that contribute to a more sustainable supply chain.
PhenOlives is funneling its R&D efforts toward ingredients that deliver on two fronts — clear health benefits and a strong environmental story, underscores Ari.
“Olive flour, a potent example of waste valorization, perfectly aligns with this trend. By transforming the valuable by-product of olive oil production into a food ingredient, it not only reduces waste but also creates a product rich in dietary fiber and beneficial polyphenols.”
The company focuses on employing advanced methods that preserve olive flour’s natural integrity and the bioavailability of its unique compounds.
“This dual focus on functionality and circularity allows us to deliver a truly innovative ingredient that meets the modern consumer’s demand for products that are both highly functional and environmentally responsible,” he adds.
Overcoming bitterness and availability challenges
Olives, being PhenOlives’ raw material, present various seasonal obstacles to the company, since they are harvested only a few months a year, notes Ari.
“This requires a highly concentrated R&D effort in a narrow window. While freezing and off-season processing help, synchronizing development with production yields the best results.”
Another hurdle is consumer awareness.
“Although demand for healthier, sustainable ingredients like our olive flour is growing — particularly in Europe — many consumers are unfamiliar with its benefits and uses.”
To address this, the company is actively collaborating with chefs in Israel and Europe to create new recipes and showcase olive flour’s versatility.
“Finally, polyphenols, while healthy, can be bitter. Our patented process allows us to control their levels, ensuring a neutral taste and making our flour suitable for various snack applications.”
Unlocking functional benefits
Ari describes olive flour as an ingredient with a “multifaceted profile” and a key component of a circular economy, representing upcycled ingredients. It transforms a valuable by-product of olive oil production into a food-grade, market-ready material.
“Beyond its sustainable sourcing, its nutritional density is exceptional. Olive flour is not merely a specialty flour, but a powerful functional ingredient in its own right,” he explains.
The flour substitute acts as a natural prebiotic due to its high dietary fiber, which promotes gut health. It is also a source of potent polyphenols, positioning it as a “true superfood” for its antioxidant properties.
“It is a versatile ingredient that is directly enabling the next generation of functional, plant-based snack formulations. Manufacturers are leveraging its unique properties to create a new wave of products.”
While olive flour’s high fiber content provides structural integrity and a satisfying texture, its rich nutritional profile elevates a simple snack into a truly functional food, he explains.
Future of healthy snacking
Ari emphasizes that olive flour is more than a passing trend in this rapidly evolving market; it is a solution.
“It perfectly encapsulates the future of the healthy snacking category: products that are beneficial for the consumer, innovative for the industry, and responsible for the planet.”
Looking ahead, Ari expects emerging technologies such as precision fermentation, AI-driven formulation, and advanced food preservation techniques that extend shelf life without compromising nutrition or flavor to “redefine” healthy snacking.
“We also anticipate a rise in smart packaging and personalized nutrition platforms that use data to recommend snacks tailored to individual health profiles. In manufacturing, sustainable processing and energy-efficient production methods will become essential to meet both regulatory standards and consumer expectations for eco-consciousness,” Ari concludes.