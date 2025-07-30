Healthy snacking: Formulators unlock protein, AI and “fibermaxxing” trends to meet wellness demands
Healthy snacking is fundamentally transforming, driven by consumers seeking more than just low-calorie or fat-free options. They now expect snacks to deliver functional benefits such as digestive support and emotional well-being, without compromising on taste or texture. This is fueling a wave of innovation focused on purposeful and better-for-you snacking.
Nutrient-dense ingredients like plant proteins, prebiotic fibers, and sugar alternatives are gaining center stage. According to the US Department of Agriculture, nearly 80% of US adults use the Nutrition Facts panel on food labels in buying decisions.
Food Ingredients First dives into healthy snacking concepts with Ingredion, Samyang, ADM, and Beneo to discuss how manufacturers are innovating to develop nutritious and enjoyable snacks while navigating increasingly health-conscious consumer mindsets.
Douglas Lim, VP of North America Business at Samyang, says that consumer demand for healthy snacks has evolved over the past decade from “a narrow focus on ingredient avoidance to a broader pursuit of metabolic health.”
“Forty four per cent of US consumers are interested in snacks that support digestive health, while 43% seek snacks that boost energy. This shift indicates growing demand for ‘better-for-you’ options beyond satiety to contribute to a broader wellness routine.”
He stresses that healthy snacks are no longer viewed as “short-term indulgences” but strategic dietary choices that support long-term quality of life and health span. “In the US, snack bar launches carrying a no-added-sugar claim increased from 5.9% in 2022 to 9.1% in 2023.”
Mike DiMarcello, global category marketing director of Texture & Healthful Solutions - Bakery & Snacks & Marketing Excellence at Ingredion, echoes the focus on “metabolic health,” highlighting an increased demand for snacks including protein, fiber, and reduced sugar.
“It’s no longer just about reducing calories or fat — it’s about adding nutritional value and a great eating experience.” Nearly 77% of consumers would pay more for food and beverages that offer health benefits, according to Ingredion’s proprietary consumer research.
Product launches follow this uphill trend of wellness-oriented demands, with healthy snack product launches increasing by 3% from July 2020 to June 2025, indicates Innova Market Insights data.
“Soft health” propels R&D
Consumers have started viewing healthy snacking as a “proactive nutritional platform” for daily wellness, Lim notes. This spurs personalized and specific health demands, shaping more targeted innovation.
“Samyang aligns R&D strategy around two core pillars. First, we are conducting ongoing human clinical trials to scientifically validate the metabolic effects of our specialty ingredients, including Nexweet and Fiberest. Second, we are investing in the development of customized solutions that integrate sweetness, texture, and functional benefits.”
The intersecting desires for nutrition, indulgence, and emotional satisfaction are also driving a new era of what Bastian Hörmann, global marketing director, Sweet Goods, Dairy & Specialized Nutrition at ADM, describes as “soft health.”
“This has opened a window for manufacturers to reformulate nostalgic childhood favorite flavors into newer, consumer-oriented, and health-forward recipes, often incorporating globally inspired touches from cuisines like Mexican, Indian, and Asian, with a ‘better for you’ twist.”
The company channels its R&D to create snack solutions with “nutrient-dense ingredients and customization” central to its innovation pipeline.
For Sophie Géraldine Delanoe, strategic marketing-segment leader Bakery, Confectionery & Beverages at Roquette, “personal preference” is a key driver of R&D, from the shift toward plant-based choices to simpler, more familiar ingredients.
“Our portfolio is designed to perform across liquid and solid formats, allowing formulators to meet clean label expectations while maintaining functionality and sensory appeal.”
GLP-1 and “fibermaxxing” trends
Recent trends such as GLP-1 treatments have piqued consumer interest, leading to snacking being “reframed once again,” Delanoe continues.
“It is no longer an indulgence to be justified but a proactive tool for maintaining health and balance.”
Lim also notes that GLP-1 and gut health-related functionality have become the most influential trends in the healthy snacking space. “Fiber-based ingredients are expected to evolve based on emerging evidence linking them to enhanced GLP-1 secretion and broader health benefits such as immunity and muscle function.”
For Hörmann, such anti-obesity medications lead to reduced “food noise” — recurring thoughts about food — to drive focus on portion-controlled product sizes.
He also highlights a growing “fibermaxxing” trend where individuals seek to maximize their fiber consumption for improved gut health and overall well-being.
“A key indicator of this shifting consumer interest is the recent success of prebiotic sodas, which, by offering a convenient and palatable way to boost fiber, are now paving the way for the broader acceptance and development of other prebiotic-enriched food products, particularly snacks.”
Protein fortification
Protein is a top macronutrient that consumers seek while scanning supermarket shelves, according to Hörmann.
“Plant-based proteins such as those derived from soy, pea, and wheat are especially popular due to their clean taste, versatility, and nutritional benefits.”
Pointing to ADM’s research, he highlights that 43% of plant-forward consumers believe it’s healthier to get protein from various sources, pushing formulators to explore sources from animal-derived proteins to the myriad plant-based options in snacks.
“We’re seeing growing interest in novel protein sources and blended/hybrid protein solutions (combining plant and animal), as well as fermentation-derived proteins.”
Ingredion is leveraging its new pea proteins to bring plant-based protein and a smooth texture to various formulations, says DiMarcello.
“One of the pea proteins, Vitessence Pea 100 HD, is ideal for boosting protein in snack bars without compromising texture. Prebiotic fibers and specialty starches are being used not just for nutrition, but also to enhance texture.”
However, despite plant protein’s popularity in snacks, its presence is often associated with “off-flavors” and “chalky mouthfeel,” says Lim. “To address these issues, Samyang applies a flavor modulator to mask undesirable notes, enhance sweetness, and improve mouthfeel.”
Increasing protein levels also affects texture, mouthfeel, and shelf stability, flags DiMarcello. “We overcome this by leveraging our broad portfolio of plant-based proteins and starches, which allow us to fine-tune formulations without sacrificing quality.”
Snack formulation challenges
Besides protein, DiMarcello shares that snack manufacturers struggle to maintain the sensory profile in reduced sugar products due to impacts on flavor and texture.
Customized plant-based sweetener systems and texture-modifying ingredients can help “maintain the sensory profile consumers expect.”
Meanwhile, ADM enables perceived richness in low-sugar, low-fat, high-protein, and high-fiber snacks using its TasteSpark Mouthfeel technology, says Hörmann. It also “rebalances” taste loss when reducing sodium using its TasteSpark Salt Modulation technique.
Samyang compensates for sensory losses after sugar removal using its flavor modulator, says Lim. “In parallel, we address technical challenges — such as preservation, shelf life stability, and fermentation control — by formulating tailored blends of Nexweet and Fiberest that closely replicate sugar’s functional profile.”
Unlocking AI and digital tools
As AI usage in F&B expands, ingredient formulators are leveraging it to “revolutionize” the speed and precision of healthy snacking innovation.
Samyang has developed a proprietary AI-based machine learning model called the 3S Sugar Reduction Solution (“Smart, Simple, Successful”), says Lim. “The 3S Solution generates optimized sugar-reduction recipes tailored to customers’ specific targets for calorie reduction, cost, and sensory properties. It not only shortens development timelines but also delivers rapid, customized solutions across diverse markets.”
The company is also tapping other digital tools such as e-tongue, GC-O (Gas Chromatography-Olfactometry), and Texture Analysis to quantitatively assess flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel,” he adds.
AI is also being used to predict consumer preferences, optimize flavor profiles, and accelerate R&D cycles, notes DiMarcello. “Companies are leveraging AI to create tailored snacks based on health goals, dietary restrictions, and taste preferences.”
Emerging formats
DiMarcello expects a shift toward “smarter, cleaner, and more personalized” snacking in the next five to ten years, focusing on precision fermentation, AI-driven product development, and functional ingredients like adaptogens and probiotics.
He also believes the future of healthy snacking will be “multifunctional,” with consumers seeking convenient, tasty snacks offering health benefits.
Delanoe also expects growing demand for “greater personalization,” with products tailored to life stages, lifestyles, or gender-based needs. “Across all of these shifts, the goal remains the same: to create snacks that do more but feel effortless.”