IFF targets improved bread shelf life and softness with enzyme solution launch
IFF has launched Powerfresh Ace 2000, an enzyme solution designed to help US bakeries improve bread quality and extend their shelf life. The move aims to meet the growing demand for longer-lasting freshness while improving operational efficiency for bakeries.
The ingredient enhances bread’s softness, resilience, and cohesiveness, ensuring it maintains its quality throughout the shelf life.
“Developed by IFF’s biosciences experts, this advancement underscores our commitment to helping bakeries deliver exceptional value and maintain a competitive edge in the industry,” says Clementina Dellomonaco, senior VP of food biosciences at IFF.
The launch comes as ingredient costs rise and consumer demand for longer-lasting freshness increases, pressurizing US bakeries to maintain high product quality without additional operational strain.
A recent survey reveals that 60% of US consumers are more likely to buy bread marketed as “fresher for longer,” and more than half expect bread to stay fresh for at least four days after purchase, notes IFF.
Enhancing bread softness
According to IFF, Powerfresh Ace 2000 addresses these challenges by keeping bread soft and resilient for up to 34 days, reducing waste, and simplifying inventory management.
In company-led trials, the ingredient showed strong performance in white and whole-wheat bread applications. The enzyme consistently improved resilience while preserving the bread’s structure and visual appeal, even when used at lower dosages compared to market alternatives.
The result was bread that stayed soft and easy to butter, even several days after purchase, meeting consumers’ texture preferences.
“As a staple food, bread is a regular fixture in consumers’ baskets — so expectations for quality are high and constant,” says Emily Wagener, industry leader for food and beverage enzymes for North America at IFF. “At the same time, bakeries face challenges that require smarter solutions.”
She adds that the ingredient can help bakers ensure high-quality products while maintaining the texture and freshness consumers expect.
The new solution is part of IFF’s Powerfresh, which helps bakeries improve product consistency and operational efficiency. It can be used in new formulations and to optimize existing ones, helping bakeries extend distribution and better manage shelf life targets.
The solution also contributes to sustainability goals by reducing waste, minimizing returns, and optimizing resources across the supply chain.