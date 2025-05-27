PFAS “forever chemicals” in 95% of US beer samples raise health and policy concerns
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals,” have found their way into US beer, with scientists making a discovery in 95% of the samples they tested. They found a strong correlation between their municipal drinking water concentrations and locally brewed beer levels.
PFAS are human-made chemicals produced for their water-, oil- and stain-repellent properties and are used in fast food packaging. They have been found in surface water, groundwater and municipal water supplies across the US and the world.
The detected PFAS include perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) — two forever chemicals with recently established Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) limits of 4.0 parts per trillion individually in drinking water.
Independent scientific research institute RTI International tested 23 beer samples produced by US brewers in areas with documented water system contamination, as well as popular domestic and international beers from larger companies with unknown water sources.
Beers brewed near the Cape Fear River Basin in North Carolina, an area with known PFAS pollution, had the highest levels and most diverse mix of forever chemicals.
Although breweries typically have water filtration and treatment systems, they are not designed to remove PFAS, note the scientists.
Research lead Jennifer Hoponick Redmon says: “I hope these findings inspire water treatment strategies and policies that help reduce the likelihood of PFAS in future pours.”
The findings are published in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology.
Calls for limiting PFAS exposure
The research has prompted the team to urge brewers, consumers and regulators to limit overall PFAS exposure, as contamination at one source can spread into other products.
The study’s findings also highlight the possible need for water treatment upgrades at brewing facilities as PFAS regulations in drinking water change, or updates to municipal water system treatment are implemented.
“Given that approximately 18% of US breweries are located within zip codes with detectable PFAS in municipal drinking water, our findings, which link PFAS in beer to the brewery water source, are intended to help inform data-driven policies on PFAS in beverages for governmental agencies,” states the study.
It also aims to provide insights into treatment needs for brewers and water utilities and support informed consumer decision-making.
A majority (80%) of consumers are not familiar with the term PFAS, research has revealed. This is concerning since the chemicals are associated with health risks such as cancer, thyroid problems, and infertility, particularly for residents in very badly polluted areas.
Contaminating food supplies
In addition to beer, there has been a surge in PFAS detection cases in fruit and vegetables in the EU and food packaging in Canada.
The “eternal pollutants” have also been found in very high concentrations in the EU’s drinking water supplies, IFOAM Europe previously told Food Ingredients First. They are produced by the degradation of multiple eternal pollutants used by industrial sectors, and are also metabolites of several pesticides, impacting farmers and their families.
This has urged authorities to step up regulations and spurred innovations in the PFAS-free food packaging segment.