Spaniards push for quota shake-up to aid small-scale fishers
Spanish citizens overwhelmingly back reforming the national fishing quota system to give small-scale fishers more access and reward sustainable practices, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by Oceana. The release coincides with Spain’s upcoming public consultation on new quota allocation criteria under a proposed Royal Decree.
The current system primarily allocates fishing rights based on historical catch records, favoring industrial fleets over smaller operators. Despite making up over half of Spain’s fleet and nearly a third of employment, small-scale fishers receive only around 3% of the national quota.
According to the poll, 87% of respondents want the government to assign more quotas to small-scale fishers, while 78% support reducing allocations to industrial operators. Respondents cite job protection, ocean health, and access to fresh, local seafood as top concerns.
“This is a crucial opportunity to transform Spain’s allocation system — making it more transparent, socially fair, and environmentally responsible,” says Javier Lopez, campaign director for sustainable fisheries at Oceana in Europe.
“Spain must progressively increase the weighting of social and environmental criteria, such as job creation and habitat impact.”
Public demand for transparency is also high. Some 83% want greater clarity on how quotas are distributed, and 85% believe small-scale fishers should have a stronger voice in decision-making.
Marta Cavallé, executive secretary of Low Impact Fishers of Europe, says the government must create a system that rewards low-impact fishers and supports community livelihoods. “Quota reform is not just about fairness — it’s a matter of survival.”
Environmental groups argue the upcoming reform is Spain’s chance to align with European sustainability goals and shift away from a system that fails both small-scale operators and long-term ocean health.