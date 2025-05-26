Grassroots projects better than food banks at fighting malnutrition and social stigma, research finds
Grassroots projects can offer a more dignified alternative to accessing food than traditional food banks, new research by the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) and Food Equity Centre reveals.
Food insecurity threatens global populations, coinciding with the rapid rise and reliance on food banks. The research notes that the UK has gone from having 35 food banks operated by Trussel Trust in 2010 to 2,800 such organizations run by charities by 2024.
Rising grocery prices have pushed many in France to turn to food banks, with 2.4 million people benefiting from food banks at the end of 2022. South Africa and Brazil have seen a growing number of food banks, although the latter has a relatively low number.
“Food insecurity is driven primarily by poverty and inadequate social security. The question of how to respond to food insecurity, in the absence of direct government intervention, has long been a central dilemma for those working in the area,” says Dr. Ronald Ranta, School of Law, Social and Behavioural Sciences, Kingston University and co-author of the report.
“Food banks have played a vital role in this regard, but despite the huge numbers operating in many countries, levels of food insecurity don’t seem to be going down. In fact, despite the increase of food banks in countries such as Canada and the UK, food insecurity levels have increased.”
The study draws data from international grass-roots innovations in food provisioning across five urban locations, including the UK, Brazil, Canada, France, and South Africa. These include affordable food initiatives such as social marts and vegetable box schemes, projects targeted at marginalized communities, a food fund, solidarity kitchens, and primary school gardens.
Rethinking the food bank model
According to the researchers, critics of food banks argue that the model provides a short-term emergency response to what many experience as a long-term problem, including reduced access to culturally or dietary-sensitive food.
Moreover, IDS says testing required to access food banks can also require candidates to prove their level of need, which can lead to stigma and feelings of shame.
In contrast, the findings revealed that grassroots projects empower marginalized individuals and shape people’s perceptions of food insecurity. These initiatives do not rely on means testing or referrals and can provide recipients with more culturally or dietary-sensitive food options.
“To many Indigenous, Black, and people of color, food is not only for nourishment but also about identity and cultural expression. Hence, attaining food security should not only serve the nutritional needs of people but must also be culturally appropriate and meet the spiritual needs of the people,” says Dr. Suleyman Demi, assistant professor at Algoma University, Canada, and co-author.
The researchers note that despite inadequate government action, alternative models for achieving food security are crucial for improving access and addressing shame.
“While grassroots innovation and action is essential for transforming our food systems, it does not absolve governments of their responsibility to ensure dignified food access for all,” says Lídia Cabral, research fellow at IDS and co-author of the report.
“This includes empowering community organizations and projects as frontline innovators by providing the funding and supportive infrastructure they need to thrive.”