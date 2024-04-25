European Parliament endorses PPWR: F&B industry expresses fears over a “web of red tape”
25 Apr 2024 --- The European Parliament officially endorsed the provisional agreement on the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) yesterday, drawing a mix of concerns and support from the industry. The legislation includes reduction targets, a ban on PFAS, restrictions on excessive packaging, and further single-use product bans.
Reduction targets are set at 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040. Restrictions on unnecessary packaging will be imposed, with a maximum empty space ratio of 50% grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging. Manufacturers and importers will also have to ensure that the weight and volume of packaging are minimized.
Certain single-use plastic packaging types will be banned from January 1, 2030, including unprocessed fresh fruit and vegetables, F&B filled and consumed in cafés and restaurants, individual portions (e.g., condiments, sauces, creamer, sugar), accommodation miniature packaging for toiletry products and lightweight plastic carrier bags (below 15 microns).
The text also includes a ban on the use of PFAS chemicals above certain thresholds in food contact packaging.
Rapporteur Frédérique Ries comments: “For the first time in an environmental law, the EU is setting targets to reduce packaging, regardless of the material used. The new rules foster innovation and include exemptions for micro-enterprises. The ban on forever chemicals in food packaging is a great victory for the health of European consumers. We now call on all industrial sectors, EU countries and consumers to play their part in the fight against excess packaging.”
Single market fears
Food and Drink Europe (FDE) has expressed relief the new measures will set clear timelines on issues like food spoilage, but raises concerns over the impact the legislation could have on the EU single market and possible restrictions on business activity.
Dirk Jacobs, director general of FDE, says that despite supporting the PPWR from the outset, “real concerns remain that the PPWR does not set the conditions to achieve packaging recyclability targets, will result in a puzzle of national packaging waste plans, and will tie companies up in a web of red tape despite Commission murmurings to support business competitiveness.”
“Nevertheless, our members now stand ready to implement the new rules and will work with legislators to enable the swift adoption of sensible secondary legislation to enable the transition,” he asserts.
Recycling and reuse
The decision comes following years of debate over the role of reusable formats and the viability of recycling in managing waste streams. Accusations of illegal lobbying practices in the lead up to the provisional agreement resulted in the parliament having to open a formal investigation.
With yesterday’s vote, Antonio D’Amato, President of the European Paper Packaging Alliance (EPPA), says that the parliament’s decision “reaffirms the fundamental principle of technological neutrality and respect for scientific evidence.”
“The result is hugely significant because it reaffirms the course that the European Union has been following for over 30 years in collaboration with member countries and European enterprises. This strategic approach has built a circular economy into which billions of euros have been invested, ensuring economic growth alongside environmental sustainability and a remarkable 33% reduction in GHG emissions since 1990.”
“The best way for Europe to continue to contribute to global emissions targets is to make its technologies, know-how, and best practices available to all the world’s nations so that they can pursue their growth objectives with full respect for environmental sustainability.”
Plastics industry
In the plastics sector, Virginia Janssens, managing director of Plastics Europe, says that while the vote is “an important milestone,” the association sees a need for a careful review of the impact of the reuse targets.
“Despite the lack of material neutrality undermining the original aims of the PPWR to reduce packaging waste, we support the adoption of the PPWR in a timely manner,” she says.
“Now, the focus should shift to the secondary legislation required to implement the regulation in a timely, practical and realistic way. We will continue to work in partnership with policymakers, value chain partners, and other stakeholders to ensure the regulation is successfully implemented as a key enabling policy that accelerates plastics’ circularity journey.”
“Establishing mandatory recycling content targets for the packaging sector in legislation gives a clear signal to the industry that the demand for recycled plastic will increase and stimulate investments in recycling technologies as well as the development of recyclable products.”
By Louis Gore-Langton