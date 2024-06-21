Oil from algae: US innovator unlocks fermentation for alternative ingredient amid price hikes
21 Jun 2024 --- Climate change is impacting the world’s food systems, such as olive oil production, with Spain halving its production and raising prices by 112% in 2022 owing to drought and extreme heat. F&B innovators are now exploring alternatives to mitigate the price surges, including US-based Algae Cooking Club (ACC), which has formulated an algae-based chef-grade cooking oil using fermentation for frying, grilling, sautéing, baking and more.
The “all-purpose neutral oil” is formulated using microalgae and uses only one-tenth of the land and water. It also has roughly half the carbon footprint of many traditional oils, claims the company.
One kg of algae oil emits 1.27 kg of CO2, compared to olive oil (2.21kg of CO2 emissions/kg of oil) and avocado oil (2.67kg of CO2 emissions/kg of oil).
“Microalgae is the originator of oil in nature, making it the purest source of oil. This new cooking oil offers a neutral yet slightly buttery flavor profile that enhances the taste of dishes. It is clean, never blended, glyphosate-free and expeller-pressed,” Kasra Saidi, co-founder and CEO of ACC, tells Food Ingredients First.
“The oil contains more beneficial monounsaturated fats (93%) compared to olive and avocado oils (~70%), with a small fraction of polyunsaturated fats (3%) and saturated fats (4%).”
The oil’s high concentration of monounsaturated fats also contributes to its oxidative stability and high smoke point of 535°F, which is roughly 125°F higher than olive oil’s smoke point and five times the oxidative stability of avocado oil, he explains.
Garnering curiosity
ACC is quickly gaining ground as a “culinary favorite,” says the company and is now sold in over 150 retail stores.
“The consumer and retailer interest in ACC has been growing rapidly and we’re excited about the response to our algae oil, which we feel passionate about. It’s a sign that algae is becoming a widely adopted culinary ingredient.” The company has reduced the oil's price from US$25 to below US$20, a 20% decrease, five months since the brand launched.
“With the price drop, we hope to continue garnering food curiosity and exploration in the kitchen, and that people will continue to be as excited about algae making waves in the culinary world as we are,” he adds.
Further, he views the oil as a sustainable choice for consumers and a “more affordable way to incorporate clean ingredients” into everyday cooking.
Fermentation as the “future of sustainable food”
ACC’s microalgae is a high-heat cooking oil that leverages fermentation techniques similar to wine and beer.
“Microalgae is fed sugar and over a few days, it converts that sugar into high oleic oil. It is then expeller pressed,” details Saidi.
The algae are then squeezed to separate the oil and algae, leaving behind the final oil ready to be packaged in recyclable aluminum bottles.
The process takes “just a matter of days” to complete and emits 47% less carbon emissions than canola oil. The resulting oil is “pure, high-quality and incredibly good for both people and the planet,” he adds.
He further shines light on the importance of fermentation as the “future of sustainable food systems” at a time when climate change is impacting the way we produce food, especially for household staples like olive oil and other cooking oils.
“To feed a growing world, it’s estimated that some 1.4 billion acres of new farmland will need to be razed in order to produce enough oil. We need new ways to source staples and that’s where Algae Cooking Club’s fermentation comes in.”
An “everything oil”
Saidi views fermentation as an efficient way to offer a “super clean, everyday-use” cooking oil.
“We like to call ACC the ‘everything oil’ because yes, it can be used for literally everything. From frying, grilling, searing, sautéing, baking and incorporating into your salad dressings and homemade dips, the oil is designed to unlock the tastiest textures and amplify flavors unlike ever before.”
The company plans to expand beyond independent retailers and foray into larger national retailers later this year.
Future prospects
Saidi is positive about the ACC’s acceptance so far and is eager for the product’s further growth and innovation.
“Microalgae continues to be a powerful ingredient in the way we think about cooking and we’re thrilled to introduce it to the culinary world at a more accessible price.”
“We’re experimenting with some fun and delicious new products for the future and in the meantime, continuing to work with renowned chefs like Daniel Humm and Sophia Roe and creating fun, mouthwatering recipes for our loyal fans to recreate and try at home,” he concludes.
Meanwhile, the F&B industry is also tapping into microalgae fermentation to innovate edible oil alternatives to palm oil, due to its association with deforestation. These oils can be used in F&B as structuring fats, as sustainable renewable energy sources of foods and to maintain bakery products’ texture, color and flavor.
By Insha Naureen