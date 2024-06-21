GoodMills Innovation unveils multi-fiber complex for tasty nutritional benefits
21 Jun 2024 --- GoodMills Innovation launches Snow Prebiotic Fibers, a combination of seven dietary fibers for bakery products with a mild taste and beneficial effect on the gut microbiome. The fiber sources promote a rich diversity of bacterial strains, contributing to gut balance and improving the ability to regulate immune function.
The German-based company notes that a high fiber content typically affects the taste, mouthfeel and texture of baked goods. However, the company’s new fiber combination supports the creation of light-colored, high-fiber baked goods with a mild taste without any sensory loss.
“By finely balancing acacia fiber, fermented wheat bran, oat fiber, pea fiber, chicory root fiber, citrus fiber and rye bran, we were not only able to eliminate undesirable off-flavors such as bitter or astringent notes but also achieve a pleasantly short bite in baked goods,“ says Max Weber, category manager baking and snacks at GoodMills Innovation.
“The combination of different fibers also promises a broader spectrum of effects on the development of healthy gut flora.”
Filling the fiber gap
Due to Western diets and busy lifestyles, few consumers meet the recommended fiber intake of 25–30 g daily. This “fiber gap” drives demand for fiber-rich, convenience bakery products like bread, rolls and sandwiches.
GoodMills Innovation notes that cereals and fiber are “strongly linked in consumers’ minds,” consumers increasingly associate prebiotic foods with gut health.
With the new product, the company also aims to overcome fibers’ impact on taste and texture when used at high levels. This challenges manufacturers as consumers “will only buy what tastes good.”
The synergy of the seven fibers addresses this challenge and offers nutritional benefits. GoodMills Innovation highlights that a balanced intake of different types of fiber is vital to a healthy digestive system and robust microbiome, as the gut’s microorganisms use different types of fiber to produce energy.
Moreover, research increasingly links a healthy gut to other benefits, such as immunity, mood, energy and weight management.
Product applications
GoodMills Innovation emphasizes that the new fibers can be easily integrated into existing recipes, allowing for efficient product development.
Snow Prebiotic Fibers can be used in a one-to-one ratio with wheat flour, ensuring that food manufacturers do not need to make significant adjustments or investments to include the fibers in their recipes — the processing is similar to recipes without added fiber.
Moreover, the company explains that the rheological properties of the dough remain unchanged.