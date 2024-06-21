Cascades launches eco-designed egg packaging for visual appeal and sturdiness
21 Jun 2024 --- US-based packaging supplier Cascades has unveiled a sustainable egg packaging solution that enhances egg visibility and protection while reinforcing brand presence on shelves. The eco-designed packaging is made from 100% recycled fibers, is “attractive and sturdy” for impactful visual possibilities and targets optimization of packaging operation.
The food packaging consists of a molded pulp base and a sleeve made from coated recycled board. The company has also rigorously tested the product’s durability for shelf stocking, transport and use.
“Eggs are better protected, as tests show that Cascades Fresh Guard EnVision triples the packaging’s rigidity and doubles its stacking strength,” says Jérôme Porlier, president and COO of Cascades Specialty Products Group.
Cascades Fresh Guard EnVision is based on a 12-egg format and its sleeve openings and high-quality printing area “break the mold of the traditional format,” highlights the company.
Porlier believes that the product will accelerate the company’s growth in the specialized egg industry.
“Our team is committed to supporting customers in finding solutions for all their packaging needs, from farm to factory to store to home. This innovation challenge aimed to develop a solution that was sustainable, attractive, efficient and comprehensive.”
R&D for versatility
The packaging’s “highly resistant” design results from the company’s R&D focus — fulfilling the needs of egg processors, retailers and consumers through a comprehensive solution.
“Cascades provides the equipment, packaging and technical expertise to automate its customers’ end-of-line operations. This gives them a complete, customized and proven solution for optimizing their efficiency,” notes the company.
The packaging increases branding exposure by up to 95% and has the flexibility to tailor the shape of die-cut openings in the packaging.
Meanwhile, lithography printing on the packaging allows “superior” visual quality and cost-effectiveness.
Other recent sustainable egg packaging innovations include Huhtamaki’s fiber-based egg cartons, Egypt’s egg-inspired alternative to plastic packaging and Spark Sourcing’s eco-shell packs made from bio-calcium from eggshells that reportedly generate a 70% reduction in carbon emissions compared to virgin plastics.