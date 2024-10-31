October in review: Deforestation regulation delays, fighting food waste and leveraging AI for milk safety
This month was marked by advancements in food innovation, delays in key regulation policies and companies mitigating new rules on smoke flavors. Other coverage included Cargill finding ways around rising cocoa prices that are still impacting the chocolate sector.
We also highlighted several trade shows, including SIAL 2024 where entovegan protein concepts were showcased.
Other coverage included Kerry joining forces with US scientists to examine digital tools to tackle food waste and scientists leveraging AI for advancements in milk safety.
The European Commission proposed delaying the implementation of the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), while post-Brexit border checks were branded “chaotic” by importers of fresh produce.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
Post-Brexit border checks cause chaos for UK fresh produce importers
Six months after new post-Brexit British-EU border checks promised to ease trade, industry leaders are slamming the government measures as having made no impact, leading to renewed calls to end the chaos. The Fresh Produce Consortium warned of ongoing difficulties leading to delays, damages and rising logistical costs. We looked into the latest on the issue.
Kerry partners with US scientists to examine digital tools for F&B waste challenges
Kerry and the University of Georgia joined forces to examine shelf life extension as a strategy to reduce food waste and conserve resources at a time when globally, one-fifth of the food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted. Their collaborative research unlocked how digital tools like Kerry’s Food Waste Estimator help the F&B industry mitigate its waste reduction challenges by creating “actionable insights.”
“Insects are the future”: Essento launches entovegan protein concepts at SIAL 2024
As insect foods carve a space as a replacement for conventional protein in the alt-protein sector, Christian Bärtsch, founder and CEO of Swiss start-up Essento, spoke to us from the trade show floor. Essento presented new snacking concepts for its “entovegan” (a diet consisting of vegan and insect foods) line and examined their functionality.
Horse meat controversy: EU importers hit back with legal action after NGO video claims to expose cruelty
We reported how EU horse meat importers and animal welfare groups are embroiled in a legal dispute over a video that appears to show cruelty toward farmed horses in Argentina. The NGOs want the import of horse meat from Argentina banned. We spoke to the video’s producers and the Belgian Meat Federation about their dispute.
Milk safety advances: Scientists untangle microbial challenges with AI and metagenomics
Scientists in the US combined DNA sequencing and AI to detect anomalies in milk production, such as contamination or unauthorized additives. The “proof of concept” study can enhance dairy safety measures and has wider implications in the food industry, according to researchers from Penn State, Cornell University and IBM Research.
Coatings and fillings: Cargill chocolate facility tackles cocoa sector challenges
Cargill increased the capacity of its coatings and fillings plant by 60% in Deventer, the Netherlands, to help its European customers meet today’s chocolate trends and mitigate some of the challenges facing the cocoa and chocolate industries. We spoke with the company about this capacity expansion and some of the wider consumer demands in specialty confectionery offerings.
Aromatech launches natural smoke flavors amid EU flavoring ban
Aromatech developed a range of natural flavors to replace smoke flavors banned in EU member states, following the updated European Food Safety Authority recommendations. According to the company, the new products meet regulatory requirements while enabling food manufacturers to maintain a “high-quality” taste with alternatives to smoke additives and natural flavors with a distinct smoky profile.
Umami Bioworks CEO: Growing the cultivated seafood industry in South Korea through consumer education
Umami Bioworks told us that it is partnering with biotech firm KCell Biosciences and bioprocess solutions provider WSG to propel sustainable cultivated seafood production in South Korea. The companies intend to jointly invest in a GMP-compliant facility to produce cultivated eel and other seafood species.
UK grocers need robust action to tackle antibiotic use in supply chains, warns new report
An assessment from the Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics found that no supermarkets in the UK have strong enough policies to ensure that their suppliers fully mitigate irresponsible use of antibiotics on farms. While some retailers welcomed the findings, others said they might “challenge” the assessment for incorrect information. We looked into the issue.
EU plans to push back anti-deforestation law by 12 months
The European Commission proposed delaying the implementation of the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), hailed as a “groundbreaking” law with major implications for the F&B industry. The Commission announced that it intended to delay the EUDR for 12 months. Later in the month, the European Council also agreed to extend the EUDR application timeline.