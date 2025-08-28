Nosh.bio CEO: Affordability and consistency critical to unlocking mainstream alt-protein adoption
Germany-based Nosh.bio is redefining alternative proteins with its mycelium-derived ingredients, for improved taste, texture, and nutrition while cutting production costs and environmental impact.
The biotech start-up leverages biomass fermentation to produce high-quality, nutritional, and functional ingredients — Koji protein — a biomass derived from the filamentous fungus Aspergillus oryzae, and cultivated as an alternative protein source in food and food-tech applications.
Co-founder and CEO Tim Fronzek discusses the company’s unique mycelium strain, which is marketed as a cost-efficient, scalable alternative to traditional protein, and the challenges of mainstream adoption, such as price and consumer education.
“Our key differentiation points from other alt-proteins on the market revolve around taste, texture, nutrition, functionality, speed, cost, and sustainable impact,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“Our solutions are naturally tasty and have an umami-rich flavor with no off-taste, but can also be made completely neutral for full inclusion in recipes without masking agents. This means we unlock a 100% inclusion rate in meat and seafood analogs without requiring any flavor adjustments, a key differentiation point we have yet to see any other mycelium company deliver.”
From a texture perspective, the ingredient differs in fiber length in the “centimeters rather than the millimeters” currently available in the market, he notes.
“This means we can provide customers with solutions that truly replicate the ‘bite’ of meat, without extrusion or additives, but with modifiable textures ranging from tender white fish to the jerky-like chew.”
Nutrition and functional versatility
From a nutrition perspective, the company’s alt-protein ingredients provide over 40% protein on dry matter content and 38% prebiotic fibers. They also include essential amino acids, minerals, and vitamins, with low fat content, Fronzek notes.
The fungal strain used by Nosh.bio contains a “collagen-like domain,” which he says provides high oil and water-holding capacities to unlock unique functionalities.
“Beyond single-ingredient meat and seafood analogs, our versatile ingredient can also be delivered as a powder to cater to a range of verticals in the food industry,” he explains.
“In baking, it can fully replace eggs — delivering structure, moisture, and binding without allergens or animal inputs.”
The ingredient also eliminates stabilizers in frozen desserts, and substitutes cocoa butter in confectionery, improving texture, reducing additives, and offering lower-cost, healthier alternatives while simplifying formulations for both plant-based and conventional products.
Scalability benefits
Fronzek notes that Nosh.bio’s production model targets speed and efficiency, and retrofits existing food-grade infrastructure such as brewery tanks to scale up “six times faster than greenfield builds while reducing capital expenditures by over 80%.”
“Moreover, our proprietary downstream process is purposefully minimal. It transforms the biomass into a muscle-like structure without extrusion, intense mechanical shearing, or chemical modification.”
The method preserves the native fiber alignment of the mycelium, which he explains is different from other alt-protein processes. This leads to reduced processing costs and enhanced sustainability.
Barriers to adoption
Meat substitutes such as fungal proteins face numerous barriers to adoption, such as price parity with animal protein, quality consistency, and consumer and customer awareness, flags Fronzek.
“We’re entering a well-established industry where stakeholders know each other well and are protective of their margins. To secure shelf space and consumer interest, affordability is key, as early adoption is often driven by price and curiosity,” he explains.
He claims the company has reached “price parity with beef” and is on track to compete with lower-cost meats like pork and chicken.
However, while price may initially attract decision makers, Fronzek emphasizes that ensuring the same taste and texture across batches is critical to “keep them coming back.”
The third challenge he highlights is “stakeholder education,” especially when introducing an unfamiliar ingredient or technology.
“It’s important to communicate clearly what ‘Koji protein’ is, its culinary heritage, how it’s produced through fermentation, and the key benefits it offers,” adds Fronzek.
Nosh.bio provides technical guidance for food developers and manufacturers to ensure easy adoption into existing process lines.
“We also communicate the Koji proteins’ regulatory status (non-GMO, GRAS, non-novel) and functional advantages such as clean label formulation, high yield, and minimal processing to make onboarding frictionless and value-driven.”
Blended and hybrid formats
Observing a slower uptake of “100% plant-based products,” Fronzek views hybrid formats as a realistic path to meet the demand for less processed, more nutritious, and affordable foods.
He stresses that blends of meat and alt-proteins resonate with flexitarians and omnivores. “Our blind taste tests indicate that they match, or even surpass, conventional meat in taste and texture.”
The company is co-developing hybrid applications with its partners, with its Hybrid Minced Beef offering significant advantages for consumers and producers compared to conventional 100% beef, adds Fronzek.
For consumers, the product is rated as good as or better than 100% beef in taste, with a preferred texture, around 30% less cholesterol and fat, nearly 3% fiber, and β-glucans. The protein content remains nearly the same.
For producers, it offers significant production cost savings, up to 90% lower CO₂ emissions per kg, and benefits from domestic sourcing with a minimal manufacturing footprint.
Nosh.bio is currently focused on “meat alternatives and hybrid applications,” with potential uses across industries such as dairy, bakery, convenience foods, and confectionery, Fronzek concludes.