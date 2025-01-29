Accelerating the protein transition: Netherlands slow to meet 50:50 animal and plant-based protein split
A new ING report flags that the consumption of animal proteins remains relatively high in the Netherlands but that, crucially, the transition to plant-based proteins is slow. Ceel Elemans, a food sector specialist at ING, examines how the Netherlands is behind schedule on the government’s target of achieving an equal consumption distribution of 50% animal and 50% vegetable proteins by 2030.
He tells Food Ingredients First that current data shows the country is lagging behind, and stakeholders need to bolster plant-centric food and beverages to have a better chance of hitting government targets.
“It is very important that all actors in the food value chain cooperate to accelerate the protein transition. This is in order to achieve at least the government target of 50% animal and 50% vegetable proteins in 2030,” he tells us.
“I think there are more and more initiatives to gradually realize the national targets. Ultimately, it is also about changing consumer behavior. And when it comes to food, you see that change takes a long time. If you don’t pay attention to cost and taste, consumers will drop out, and we’re not going to achieve the targets at all.”
“The big supermarkets have set even sharper targets, and that is definitely going to support the protein transition. With these sharp targets, supermarkets will more emphatically push their suppliers toward more plant-based alternatives.”
ING notes that in the past 15 years, the share of plant-based proteins increased by 2% to 42% in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Health Council of the Netherlands says that a diet with 60% plant-based and 40% animal proteins can reduce the environmental impact of diets by 25%.
Innovation will drive the protein transition
Innovation and leveraging new technologies are vital to reaching the 2030 50:50 protein split objective, Elemans says. This includes the development of new plant-based protein sources and improved production methods, such as precision fermentation and shear cell technology (the heating of plant-based raw materials under pressure).
ING cites some recent examples of F&B players pushing the needle.
Dutch start-up Rival Foods is successfully applying shear cell technology, a novel approach to texturizing plant-based proteins that can create whole cuts. The spinoff from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) supplies restaurants in the Netherlands and Germany with chicken fillets, chicken chunks for skewers, and pulled chicken.
WUR also researched that shear cell technology is more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient than conventional extrusion techniques for meat substitutes, in which raw materials are pressed through a mold to get the right shape and structure.
Another example of innovation is hybrid products, which contain both plant and animal proteins. Last year, Van Loon Group introduced the hybrid meatball.
Elemans believes the food and foodservice industry is already working on innovative products and strengthening solutions to advance the protein transition.
“More and more food companies are doing this (innovating). Companies also recognize that continuing the same path with increasing demand for animal proteins worldwide and a growing world population is no longer realistic. The movement toward more plant-based food is underway, and it will only increase due to pressure from supermarkets and foodservice.”
What can the government do to help?
The protein transition is one way to achieve the goals of the Climate Act, while the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) offers an additional incentive. This guideline encourages food companies to invest more in the protein transition.
“Governments play an exemplary role (in closing the protein gap). With education and campaigns, they can facilitate the path to more plant-based food. Frankly, I don’t see enough movement on that. This does not only apply to the government. Food companies and supermarkets will have to pull the cart together. That is certainly still a challenge, but I do see it succeeding,” Elemans concludes.