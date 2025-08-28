UK red meat exports surge nearly 10% in first half of 2025
The value of UK red meat exports has seen a significant boost, rising by nearly 10% in the first half of 2025, driven by stronger market prices. According to the latest data, the total value of red meat exports in the region, including offal, reached £966 million (US$1.3 million) during the first six months of this year.
Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) international trade development director Jonathan Eckley highlighted that the diverse range of markets within the EU and beyond played a crucial role in this export growth. Despite tight cattle supplies affecting beef export volumes — down nearly 9% — the value of beef exports to the EU increased by 19%, reaching £323 million (US$435 million).
“Despite the challenges with supply, it’s encouraging to see a 2% increase in fresh and frozen beef shipments to France, a key market where AHDB’s full-time team is closely engaged with the beef and lamb supply chain,” he says.
“In addition, shipments to non-EU markets such as Canada, Ghana, and Japan show the importance of maintaining a broad portfolio of markets to balance carcase distribution and maximize export opportunities.”
Growth in exporting to China
The data also revealed a 5% rise in pig meat exports, fueled by increased shipments to China, the UK’s largest pig meat market. Offal exports rose by nearly 7% year-on-year, while the value of Quality British sausages exports soared by 16.5%, reaching £9 million (US$12 million).
“The continued growth of pig meat exports to China underscores the essential work of our in-market representative, Holly Chen, who has been instrumental in driving success for UK exporters in this market.”
In the sheep meat sector, exports surged by 18% in volume (47,462 tons) and 15% in value of £347 million (US$468 million). Notably, shipments to non-EU markets increased by 29% in volume and 43% in value, further highlighting the diverse demand for UK sheep meat globally.
The first half of 2025 has been a busy period for the AHDB International Trade Development team, with activities including participation in global trade shows and hosting its largest-ever red meat inward mission to the UK.
This event was attended by 28 international buyers from markets across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing them with opportunities to connect with UK suppliers.
The AHDB will continue its global efforts to promote quality meat from Britain. In October, it will join leading UK exporters at Anuga, the world’s largest food trade fair, where 14 UK businesses will showcase British meat products to international buyers.
“We are thrilled with the strong export figures for the first half of 2025. These results underline the global demand for our high-quality red meat and the vital role of in-market support, which enables our exporters to expand their reach and strengthen existing relationships,” Eckley adds.
“We remain committed to delivering impactful trade development programs that benefit our levy payers and help quality meat from Britain thrive worldwide.”