MycoTechnology’s natural flavor solution granted GRAS status from FEMA
MycoTechnology’s new natural flavor has received Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status. The Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) has granted the solution for use as a flavor with modifying properties (FMP) to be used across a range of F&B applications.
ClearH was discovered from the honey truffle, a unique species of fungi, according to the company.
The newest addition to MycoTechnology’s portfolio of innovative taste solutions can be used at low inclusion levels to enhance flavors.
It works well with flavors like citrus and caramel, and offers new ways to modulate sweetness, helping to address continued consumer demand for better-tasting, healthier products.
It will be available for use in markets that recognize FEMA GRAS determinations by early 2026.
“Achieving FEMA GRAS status affirms the safety of ClearHT natural flavor and opens new opportunities in many regions,” says Sue Potter, Ph.D., VP, Global Regulatory Affairs at MycoTechnology.
“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand the availability of our ingredient solutions to global markets.”
ClearH’s FEMA GRAS status closely follows research carried out by the ingredient solutions company, which partnered with Brightfield Group last November to gather proprietary, AI-driven insights into consumer attitudes toward sugar and sweeteners. Out of 1,110 respondents, 58% indicated they want to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet over the next year.
Last April, MycoTechnology also accelerated its honey truffle sweetener commercialization.
Jordi Ferre, MycoTechnology’s CEO, adds: “We are proud to introduce ClearHT natural flavor, our latest innovation in MycoTechnology’s line of transformative ingredient solutions. Our team has continued to demonstrate exceptional progress in scale-up, safety validation, and applications development in preparation for commercial availability.”
“This approval marks another important step in our mission to promote healthier, better-tasting food and beverages.”