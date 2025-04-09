Arla Foods Ingredients eyes shelf-stable dairy applications for MFGM as EU opens labeling
With the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration ruling that milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) is not classified as a novel food in the EU, possibilities for incorporating its milk proteins into new foods and beverages emerge.
Arla Foods Ingredients has launched a campaign showcasing the benefits of MFGM and its ingredients beyond the infant formula category with new food and drink concepts for all ages.
“Our MFGM ingredients are among the most clinically documented in our infant nutrition portfolio. However, with new research demonstrating its benefits in areas like brain health, immunity, and gut health, the goal of this campaign is to position MFGM as an ingredient for all stages of life,” Viorela Indolean, industry marketing manager, Arla Foods Ingredients, tells Food Ingredients First.
“One of the ways we’ve done that is to create new concepts that demonstrate the potential to use in MFGM in innovative new products for adults, toddlers, and older children. It’s truly a multi-nutrient for every stage of life.”
Tapping nutrition in functional formats
MFGM is naturally found in breast milk. The dairy giant says its MFGM ingredients contain whey protein and are a complete source of essential amino acids, complex milk lipids (phospholipids and omega-3 fatty acids), vitamin B12, choline, and other nutrients.
“Even on its own, it’s an incredibly versatile ingredient,” says Indolean. However, its nutrient profile can offer many possible synergies with other on-trend ingredients.
“One of our concepts for early life nutrition combines MFGM with osteopontin, with the two ingredients working together to support immune development. Furthermore, when you look at the market, you see many infant formula manufacturers using MFGM with docosahexaenoic acid to reinforce the cognitive support that the two ingredients can offer,” she says.
The multinational’s F&B concepts target functional nutrition for children and adults through a squeezable cheese, a kids’ UHT drink, and high-protein yogurt. Three recipe concepts aim to demonstrate how MFGM can create nutrient-rich small meals for toddlers, such as drinkable fruit yogurt, a squeezable smoothie, and an instant porridge mix.
Indolean says formulating with the ingredient invites technical considerations, especially in ambient and shelf-stable formats.
“These include the choice of other ingredients in the product and their potential interactions and processing properties. We always recommend consulting with an expert specializing in the relevant application area.”
MFGM labeling
Following the ruling, MFGM can now be included in products for infants and adults in the EU, with possible applications in snacks and beverages for additional benefits, such as metabolic health or cognitive function, highlights Indolean.
“Infant nutrition is still the biggest market for our MFGM products. Regarding children and adults, our current focus is on dairy applications. However, we anticipate applications in other categories in the future, especially now that we can provide manufacturers with clear documentation.”
The non-novel food classification could also open up global markets for MFGM-incorporation.
“Other regions frequently do look toward Europe and adopt the same regulatory approach. Furthermore, we anticipate that the ruling will raise awareness of MFGM generally, which may help drive regulatory acceptance globally.”
Meanwhile, Arla Foods and Germany’s DMK Group announced the intention to merge yesterday, creating a new European dairy cooperative. The unit is poised to bring together more than 12,000 farmers and have a combined pro forma revenue of €19 billion (US$20 billion).