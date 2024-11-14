Majority US consumers seek improved non-caloric sweeteners amid taste challenges, flags research
Sugar is the top food item that US consumers want to reduce in their diets, but over 75% wish there were better-tasting, non-caloric sweetening products available, according to research commissioned by MycoTechnology.
The ingredient solutions company partnered with Brightfield Group to gather proprietary, AI-driven insights into consumer attitudes toward sugar and sweeteners. Out of 1,110 respondents, 58% indicated they want to reduce the amount of sugar in their diet over the next year.
However, taste is a central “pain point” for consumers aiming to slash sugar intake. Of this group, 71% report doing so by limiting sweet foods. Another 31% use non-caloric sweeteners, which holds the potential for advancement in reduced sugar solutions.
“This research demonstrates clear demand in the market for new, appealing sweeteners derived from nature,” says Caroline Schwarzman, head of Business Development at MycoTechnology.
“Sugar reduction is at the top of consumers’ minds, but many feel that achieving this goal requires sacrifice — on taste, price, or perceived health risks. This trade-off prevents the reduced sugar market from reaching its full potential.”
Spotlight on nature-derived sweeteners
Some seven out of ten consumers using non-caloric, naturally derived sweeteners express interest in new options.
The survey also indicates widespread interest in clean label ingredients and negative perceptions of artificial sweeteners. Some 80% of using and non-using consumers consider naturally derived, non-caloric sweeteners healthier.
Meanwhile, MycoTechnology is scaling production of its sweet protein from honey truffles. Safety evaluations indicate that the protein is not allergenic or toxic and can be fully digested.
“Innovative fermentation technologies have allowed us to target common challenges, establishing a clean sweetness profile with proven safety and digestibility performance and low cost-in-use,” says CTO Ranjan Patnaik, Ph.D.
“This new solution is designed to address the top concerns of consumers, presenting an opportunity for F&B innovators to meet demands and stand out on the shelf.”
According to MycoTechnology, the protein is the “first new naturally derived sweetener discovered in decades” and offers a clean label option for manufacturers.
Last week, an International Food Information Council survey on low- and no-calorie sweeteners (LNCS) reported that one-third of US consumers changed their consumption habits between April 2023 and April 2024.
Among this group, 10% reported increasing their LNCS consumption, while 6% started consuming LNCS.