Mycelium start-up poised to increase mycoprotein production amid sharp alt-protein demand
09 May 2024 --- German start-up Nosh.bio, which uses fermentation to produce sustainable and scalable proteins, is on track to reach a mycelium protein production capacity of thousands of tons per year. The company has run a series of production trials at its plant near Dresden, which has been converted from a closed brewery. The facility has been successfully repurposed to overcome scalability bottlenecks that plague many alternative protein companies.
The company should soon be capable of producing thousands of tons of mycelium protein per year, with the first production run anticipated in four to five months, according to the company.
Nosh.bio’s mycoprotein delivers a muscle-like structure, allowing manufacturers to produce single-ingredient meat and seafood alternatives without extrusion or additives. The mycoprotein also has a neutral color with an umami taste. It provides manufacturers with a versatile ingredient with additional binding functionalities.
Mushroom-derived ingredients such as mycoprotein and mycelium — the network of fungal threads responsible for mushroom production — are gaining traction as a viable ingredient in plant-based meat alternatives. The diversification of these proteins offers elevation to plant-based products and nutritious ways to add health into the mix.
The company has identified suitable designs for fermentation and downstream equipment that can be used to create muscle-like structures in its biomass without the need for extrusion or additives, Nosh.bio is also in the process of validating current technology and modifying it in order to achieve even higher process yields.
Clean label alternatives
Additionally, Nosh has revealed the results of a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) conducted by ClimatePoint, confirming that its solutions offer meat-free alternatives with a clean label and a reduction in both carbon output and resource consumption.
- CO2 emissions: Currently, 9.19 kg per kg of protein compared to 99.11 kg per kg of conventional beef (a 90.7% reduction). Each kg of mycelium protein avoids the production of 89.92 kg of CO2. Future pivoting of Nosh.bio’s facilities for green energy will further reduce CO2 production by 80%.
- Water usage: 194 liters per kilo compared to 15,415 liters per kg of conventional meat (a 98.7% reduction).
- Land usage: 1.83 m2 per kg compared to 326.21 m2 with conventional beef (a 99.4% reduction).
Felipe Lino, co-founder and CTO, underscores that the results of this study demonstrate that Nosh.bio can successfully produce food that minimizes pollution and conserves vital resources. “As our global population expands and environmental concerns escalate, prioritizing sustainability in food production is paramount.”
To further reduce the emissions of its production, the company aims to transition to renewable energy sources and improve energy efficiency in manufacturing and logistics, measures which are expected to reduce existing CO2 emissions by a further 80%.
Further, the company plans to reduce its water consumption through sustainable water management.
“We take great pride in our team’s dedication that has enabled us to reach this point,” adds CEO and co-founder Tim Fronzek.
“However, we recognize that there’s always room for improvement, and as we begin batch production in the coming months, we look forward to incorporating the findings of the LCA into our future work. Sustainability lies at the heart of our mission, and we remain committed to continuous improvement whenever opportunities arise.”
Although the LCA examined Nosh.bio proteins in the alternative meat space, the fermentation process can be tailored to produce ingredients for a range of other applications, including seafood, confectionery, sauces and wellness.
Last year, Nosh.bio and Ginkgo Bioworks unveiled a partnership designed to leverage mycoprotein as a key ingredient in plant-based foods that delivers a rich, savory and natural meaty taste. At the time, Nosh.bio revealed it will use Ginkgo Strain Optimization Services to screen for protein-producing fungi strains with superior sensorial profiles.
Another company working in the space of mycelium is Meati Foods. In a recent interview with Food Ingredients First, Harold H. Schmitz, chair of the scientific board, discussed the alternative protein’s R&D and product development potential.
By Elizabeth Green