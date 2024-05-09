Specialised Nutrition Europe: Clear EU child formula regulation would boost industry
09 May 2024 --- The Brussels, Belgium-based organization Specialised Nutrition Europe (SNE), representing the EU’s specialized nutrition industry, calls on the EU policymakers to improve regulatory provisions for young child formula to protect the well-being of consumers while maintaining and enhancing industry standards.
Nutrition Insight sits down with Beat Späth, the SNE secretary general, to discuss the expectations of young child formula EU industry players and the importance of setting a high standard.
“The broader product category ‘infant food and other cereals, starch or milk preparations’ accounts for approximately €8 billion (US$ 8.6 billion) of EU exports to the rest of the world per year, making it one of the top three agri-food exports in several of the last five years,” Späth tells us.
“Among the biggest export destinations are China, as well as other parts of Asia and parts of the Arab world. Consumers in those countries tend to opt for European food products because of their good reputation for quality and food safety. Without a clear EU regulatory framework for this product, now that the Codex Standard (updated by the UN FAO in February of this year) has been adopted, it is not certain that EU products will remain their preferred option.”
Späth highlights that when it comes to young child formula, parents and caregivers want to be sure that the nutritional composition is well-suited and age-appropriate for their children. “A regulation of the composition of young child formula in the EU would solidify and reinforce the credibility of such reassurances for the population.”
Codex implementation
Discussing how EU policymakers should go about the practical implementation of the updated Codex Standard into EU law, Späth argues for the development of specific EU Nutrient Reference Values for the labels of products for young children (12–36 months).
“Reference values for specific population groups have been foreseen in the EU’s Food Information to Consumers regulation since 2011. The composition criteria of the updated Codex Standard should be implemented in the EU taking into account the specific nutritional needs of young children in the EU and included accordingly in the EU regulatory framework,” he explains
SNE spotlighted the need for the implementation of the updated Codex Standard into EU law in its EU parliamentary elections manifesto.
Späth states that while the Codex Alimentarius Standards are not directly binding, the EU has a legal obligation to duly consider them. “EU food regulations are often stricter than global Codex Standards. The EU was actively involved in the discussions at Codex level.”
“This updated standard includes strict requirements for the composition of young child formula, which we consider to be a good basis for further discussion at the EU level. The requirements may have to be slightly adapted in some cases based on the specific situation in the EU – for example, if a particular nutrient deficiency is more or less acute in the EU compared to the global average.”
Stakeholders and challenges ahead
The secretary-general argues for the role of consumers and advocacy groups in advocating for better regulation of young child formula.
“The EU does not specifically regulate the composition requirements for young child formula and therefore does not sufficiently account for young children in the EU, who are a vulnerable consumer group. We believe that some consumers and advocacy groups might share our opinion and are very much looking forward to exchanging with them,” he asserts.
He further points out that for this specific age group, EU legislative bodies already recognized the need for specific protection as it relates to food safety. He points out that the EU legislation on contaminants mentions the specific maximum levels that are set for the young child formula category.
“However, EU legislation currently treats young child formula as a ‘general food’ — its nutritional composition is not specifically regulated for young children aged from one to three years old. Therefore, inappropriate adult reference intakes apply to these products,” Späth explains.
“Consequently, products with unsuitable compositions targeting young children — such as drinks with high sugar content or inadequate levels of nutrients — may be placed on the market. For this reason, SNE is requesting that composition requirements for young child formula be specifically regulated to sufficiently protect young children, who are a vulnerable consumer group.”
Addressing SNE’s plan to address any potential challenges or resistance from stakeholders in implementing stricter regulation for young child formula, he comments: “With the adoption of the revised Codex Standard (developed based on science), SNE has good arguments to start the discussions in Europe. SNE has started conversations with several stakeholders, and we look forward to all the conversations and input.”
The advocacy expert confirms that the relevant EU bodies are already actively involved in the discussions at the Codex level; “however, so far, to our knowledge, there are only very preliminary and early-stage discussions among EU decision-makers.”
“Of course, we understand that political decision-makers and regulators have competing priorities, but implementing stricter regulation for young child formula should be prioritized, especially in view of the publication of the updated Codex Standard,” Späth concludes.
By Milana Nikolova