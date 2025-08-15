Fresh Del Monte forms Colombia joint venture for avocado, lime expansion
Fresh Del Monte Produce and Managro Holding announce a joint venture to expand operations in Colombia, including avocado and lime production and packing. The companies plan to increase capacity at an existing packing house in Sonsón, Antioquia.
The joint venture gives Fresh Del Monte a majority stake in the facility, which will handle avocados for export to the US, Europe and Asia, along with limes for domestic and export markets.
Fresh Del Monte says the move aligns with its strategy to diversify sourcing and meet rising global demand for avocados and limes. Managro will contribute its local expertise, and existing operations to the partnership.
The expansion is scheduled for completion in 2025 and is expected to increase efficiency and product quality. Fresh Del Monte notes that Colombia’s climate and year-round production window make it a strategic location for fruit exports.