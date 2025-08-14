Poultry sector seeks investment clarity as UK inflation fuels welfare debate
The British Poultry Council (BPC) is calling for clearer government policy and targeted investment to help producers navigate rising costs while meeting consumer expectations for welfare and sustainability. The appeal comes as welfare campaigners press for reforms to intensive poultry farming, including restrictions on fast-growing chicken breeds.
The Bank of England reports food price inflation remains above overall inflation, with July prices up 4% year-on-year. Higher feed, energy, and labor costs, alongside geopolitical pressures, are cited as contributing factors.
BPC spokesperson Kerry Maxwell tells Food Ingredients First that investment priorities include expanding facilities to reduce stocking density, adopting renewable energy sources, reducing water use, exploring alternative feed sources, and supporting research to improve feed conversion efficiency. “It is a delicate balance to strike, but producers are committed to delivering it, and with the right investment, it is absolutely achievable,” she says.
Breeding practices
The Humane League UK (HLUK) argues that fast-growing breeds, which make up around 90% of UK chicken production, cause unavoidable health problems and should be banned. The group cites data suggesting that 1.5 million birds die prematurely before slaughter each week, often from organ failure, burns, and lameness, and that these birds require higher antibiotic use than slower-growing breeds.
HLUK managing director Sean Gifford tells us the industry’s profit model depends on fast growth. “Poor welfare standards are what the factory farming business makes its profits on,” he claims. The group refers to the breeds as “Frankenchickens” and maintains they suffer from lameness, hip dislocations, heart attacks, and burns from prolonged contact with waste.
Industry rejects mortality claims
Maxwell disputes the HLUK’s statistics, noting that BPC members “consistently report mortality below the 5% limit across all production types” and pointing to a recent court ruling that dismissed the group’s claims.
“The bird is the most valuable part of the supply chain and so industry continually looks to drive welfare improvements where possible,” she says, citing investments in housing, management, feed, enrichment, and balanced breeding.
The HLUK has recently lost both a High Court case and an appeal against the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which argued that selective breeding may breach welfare laws if it causes unavoidable suffering. While the Court of Appeal upheld the dismissal, it noted that such breeds could be unlawful in principle if they cannot be kept without harm.
Welfare reforms and economic pressures
Campaigners are calling for reforms that would expand and improve indoor farming conditions, but Maxwell says these systems require more land, water, feed, and energy, increasing costs and environmental impact. “Standard indoor maintains world-class welfare, is incredibly efficient, has a lower impact, and remains affordable for the consumer,” she says.
The BPC warns that removing standard indoor production could reduce domestic supply, raise prices, and increase food poverty. “Without a reliable domestic supply, nutritional standards would fall,” says Maxwell. “Reduced productivity would limit our ability to invest in sustainability and welfare improvements, and ultimately affect the affordability and availability of responsibly produced UK poultry meat.”
Gifford disagrees, arguing that the genetics of fast-growing breeds are incompatible with welfare laws and citing assessments from the European Food Safety Authority and the RSPCA that link these traits to ill-health. “While Frankenchickens often suffer because of the cramped and dirty conditions they live in, even if they were kept in a poultry paradise they would experience suffering because of their DNA,” he says.
Government clarity
Maxwell says the Government should be “clear about what it wants to achieve with welfare” and that standards should be “specific and science-based.” She adds that the best support would be to commit public procurement to UK poultry that meet those standards.
“The sector takes a balanced approach to breeding as part of our responsibility to feed the nation,” she says. “With clear Government support, planning certainty, and targeted investment, our goals are entirely achievable.”