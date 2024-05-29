Mileutis poised to reduce dairy farms’ reliance on antibiotics with “residue-free” substitute
29 May 2024 --- Israeli biopharmaceutical company Mileutis has developed Imilac — an antibiotic substitute for dairy cows to reduce the dairy industry’s reliance on antibiotics. Trials involving 500 cows have shown the product’s ability to increase milk quality and yield to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprint per kg of milk.
Mileutis recently joined forces with Yotvata Dairy (partially owned by Strauss Group) to improve milk quality. Yotvata Dairy Farm will invest “millions of New Israeli Shekels” in the company and intends to “replace” the use of antibiotics for the treatment and prevention of infections with Imilac therapy in the Israeli dairy farms that supply it with milk.
The project is led by Yotvata Dairy, Yotvata Dairy Farm and additional dairy farms which supply milk to Yotvata Dairy.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
David Javier Iscovich, CEO and co-founder of Mileutis, considers the move as a “next step in improving the dairy industry for all stakeholders.”
“Our technology enhances the quality profile of milk, making it healthier for consumers while also being more environmentally friendly and improving animal welfare.”
“Dairy companies around the world are starting to recognize that Mileutis’ innovative solutions are poised to propel the industry forward toward a more sustainable future, benefiting consumers, dairy farmers and animals alike.”
Beyond antibiotics
Animals currently account for about 70% of global antibiotic usage, with the remaining 30% applied to humans, flags Mileutis.
The company’s therapies and additional products are expected to reduce antibiotic usage in dairy farms by “up to 90%.”
The therapies include Imilac and Milac. While Imilac is given to cows at the beginning of the dry period and manages mastitis and increased production, Milac targets the treatment of intramammary infection during the lactation period.
The two solutions also increase milk quality by utilizing a “residue-free technology,” underscores the company.
The residue-free peptide is the “first in a series of patented products” targeting the global dairy industry’s growing concern about milk quality and sustainability.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the safety of Mileutis’ product and platform, highlights Mileutis.
“EMA recognized that Mileutis’ product, which consists of casein hydrolysate, does not require a Maximum Residue Limit evaluation.”
Mileutis plans to market the therapy to the dairy industry, with an estimated potential annual revenue of more than US$1 billion globally.
Farmer and cow welfare
Clinical trials have indicated Imilac’s role in increasing the comfort and welfare of dairy cows, which is an essential goal for both Yotvata and Mileutis.
“In recent years, we have been implementing the ‘Sustainable Dairy’ program in the dairy farms that work with us, which emphasizes sustainability as well as the well-being and health of the cows,” says Ram Srugo, CEO of Yotvata Dairy from the Strauss Group.
“The launch of the new Yotvata Dairy Farm with Mileutis will help us improve the welfare of the cows and implement a crucial part of the sustainability goals in dairy farming. For our dairy farmers, this will be a significant breakthrough in the quality and yield of milk, with positive implications for the health of the herd.”
Meanwhile, Imilac and Milac also boost milk productivity at dairy farms and elevate farmers’ incomes and profitability. The therapies support “economic access to sufficient and nutritious food” in a growing population through improved milk quality and yield, notes Mileutis.
The rampant overuse of antimicrobials in animals and humans is instigating the emergence of new antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Earlier this month, the Investor Action on Antimicrobial Resistance urged global leaders to curb the use of antibiotics in agriculture and the FAO launched a country-focused initiative to combat antimicrobial resistance’s impact on the food and agriculture sector last month.
By Insha Naureen