Beyond The Headlines: Nestlé debuts Nespresso in India, FAO targets antimicrobials on farms
26 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nestlé launched Nespresso in India to grow its premium coffee category. The FAO launched an initiative to reduce the need for antimicrobials on farms amid the growing threat posed by Antimicrobial Resistance in the food and agriculture sector. Plant-based energy beverage company Yerbaé expands its US footprint.
Launches and NPD
Nestlé has launched Nespresso in India to grow its premium coffee category. The launch comes in response to the increasing consumer demand for its high-quality portioned coffees. Nestlé will offer Nespresso coffees through e-commerce channels. It will open the first Nespresso boutique in Delhi and then expand to other key cities in India. Nespresso coffees and systems will be available in both original and professional formats by the end of 2024 to cater to in- and out-of-home consumers.
The FAO launched an action-oriented, country-focused initiative to reduce the need for antimicrobials on farms, amid the growing threat posed by Antimicrobial Resistance in the food and agriculture sector, impacting terrestrial and aquatic animal health, plants and the environment and causing significant economic losses to farmers worldwide.
Plant-based energy beverage company Yerbaé announced strategic distribution partnerships with 7G Distributing and Golden Eagle of Arkansas. These collaborations mark a significant step forward for Yerbaé as it expands its distribution footprint and introduces its 12 oz energy line to its recently announced national retailers and regional customers.
Wildfarmed, a UK-based regenerative food and farming company, launched its first range of breads in UK supermarkets. Five bread products will be available in Waitrose, followed by baguettes and flour products launching in June. Each product is made with Wildfarmed regenerative flour. The company aims to “disrupt the traditional bread aisle” by taking regenerative produce to the masses and to drive systemic change in the food industry.
Dairy brand Kraft Natural Cheese launched Kraft Flavor Fusions, a trio of new block cheeses that will add excitement to recipes and elevate snacking occasions. Now available across the US, this new product extension offers consumers a versatile cheese experience. Kraft Flavor Fusions varieties include Garlic & Herb Cheddar, Buffalo Ranch Monterey Jack and Tomato Basil Monterey Jack. They can be sliced and shredded for cooking use or cut for snacking and entertaining.
The Accountability Framework initiative (AFi) launched an online training resource to help companies achieve their ethical supply chain goals. The AFi e-learning platform offers a range of educational modules that provide an accessible and engaging way for company staff to grow their knowledge on achieving supply chains free from deforestation, conversion, and human rights violations.
Business highlights
Woodland Foods acquired Idan Foods, a provider of breadings and batters, coating systems, baking mixes, and seasonings, based in New Jersey, US. The Idan acquisition further positions Woodland as an innovation-driven partner to customers across the foodservice and industrial channels, addressing the growing demand for outsourced product development.
Shoreline Equity Partners has partnered with Prime Meats, a value-added protein processor and distributor offering beef, poultry, pork, dairy, seafood, and specialty products to independent restaurants, grocery stores, and butcher shops, with a focus on Hispanic and traditional markets across 15 states.
A UK-based honey manufacturer Just Bee Honey announced it will double growth and create new jobs after investing in automation, with the support of Made Smarter. The firm makes flavored and vitamin infused honey products which are sold direct-to-consumer. With support of Made Smarter, the government-backed technology and skills adoption program supporting SME manufacturers, Just Bee is investing £41,000 (US$51,377) in an automated solution to replace manual processes for sealing and labeling.
Help to grow UK dairy exports in the US has been given a boost with the appointment of a new in-market specialist. Victor Willis, who has more than 25 years of retail and manufacturing experience in the dairy sector, has been appointed as vice president of Market Development (USA) by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and will be its new dairy products representative in the US.
By Gaynor Selby