Roquette expands Nutralys range with fava bean protein isolate launch
29 May 2024 --- Roquette’s latest addition to its Nutralys plant protein range is its first protein isolate derived from fava bean in Europe and North America. The Nutralys Fava S900M isolate can meet 90% protein content in products such as meat substitutes, non-dairy alternatives and baked goods.
According to Roquette, the isolate offers a neutral taste and light color that can enhance its functionality.
The plant-based ingredients company will unveil its latest offering at the upcoming Future Food-Tech’s Alternative Proteins Summit in Chicago, US, in June. Participants can sample a coconut milk concept containing the new protein.
“Fava bean proteins offer a high protein content, clean taste, functional excellence and sustainability benefits — as well as high digestibility properties — making them an ideal choice for those seeking nutritious and environmentally friendly alternatives to animal-based proteins,” Romain Joly, global head of proteins business line, tells Food Ingredients First.
Expanding alternative protein options
This innovation aims to diversify food manufacturers’ current alternative protein options. The fava bean isolate can help them meet the growing demand for more sustainable, nutritious and indulgent plant-based foods.
Moreover, the high protein concentration allows the isolate to be used in small quantities, making it a cost-effective option for food businesses that want to optimize formulations.
“Roquette chose fava bean proteins due to their complementary nature to pea proteins, allowing us to harness the unique benefits of both pulses. This journey began long ago, driven by our commitment to developing diverse, high-quality plant-based proteins. Fava beans, sharing some key similarities with peas, enable us to offer a broader range of functional solutions for a variety of applications,” Joly adds.
Textural flexibility
According to Roquette, 32% of consumers don’t want to compromise on texture when consuming plant-based food. The fava bean protein isolate provides textural flexibility due to its high gel strength, viscosity control and ability to remain stable under varying conditions.
This makes it suitable for non-dairy products, such as ready-to-drink beverages and yogurt, and meat substitutes, including chicken or fish alternatives.
Additionally, the fava bean protein isolate’s neutral taste and color leave manufacturers with multiple possibilities for developing flavors without compromising on product aesthetics. To validate this, Roquette uses data from evaluations from a sensory expert panel, which states that Nutralys Fava S900M reduces bitterness, often found in fava bean protein isolates.
Delivering on the sustainability promise
In February 2024, Roquette launched four multi-functional pea proteins designed to improve the taste and texture of plant-based food and high-protein nutritional products.
The company says that fava beans are considered a sustainable raw material, much like peas, which can offer farmers agronomic advantages. The fava bean plant is also known to be a natural nitrogen fixer, which means it can be grown without the aid of nitrogen fertilizers.
Moreover, Roquette sources its fava beans locally and manufactures products at its plant in Manitoba, Canada.
“At Roquette, we’re committed to the continuous advancement of sustainability and innovation. With Nutralys Fava S900M, we’re offering a solution that addresses the evolving needs of the industry while prioritizing environmental responsibility,” adds Benjamin Voiry, global head of marketing for plant proteins at Roquette.
By Anvisha Manral